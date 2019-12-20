Friday marks the last day of school before students begin Christmas break. But for Patriot’s Tim Baldwin and Freedom’s Vershon Lee, it marks the last day of high school for good.
Outside of walking at graduation in June, Baldwin and Lee have completed this part of their education. Next up? They will enroll as college freshmen when Lee starts at South Carolina Jan. 5 and Baldwin at Indiana Jan. 8.
Two reasons helped expedite the transition.
They both signed their national letters of intent Wednesday during first day of the early signing period for high school senior football players.
Beginning with their sophomore years, they also did enough advance planning to allow them to leave high school five months before graduation.
To finish early, they took extra classes, including during the summer.
Lee said he became aware of enrolling early after a family friend informed he and his family of the possibility. Lee’s mom Chantelle researched the process and Lee did his part by putting in the additional academic work to finish with over a 3.0 grade point average.
While Baldwin said he is ready to move on, he is leaving Patriot after just six months. The standout running back transferred to the Nokesville school from Broad Run over the summer and began working out with his new teammates in July.
“It feels weird,” said Baldwin, who took his final exam Thursday. “I was starting to get settled. I have enjoyed my time.”
High school seniors enrolling early in college is nothing new as they look to begin training at the next level as quickly as possible. Locally, at least two players have done it in the last eight years: Woodbridge’s Evrett Edwards and Forest Park’s Eric Kumah.
The difference now is that more are doing it.
Nine members of Indiana’s 18-player recruiting class are early enrollees, a record in Tom Allen’s four seasons as the Hoosiers’ head coach.
Ten of South Carolina’s 17 signees Wednesday are early enrollees.
Baldwin said the biggest adjustment will be mental.
“I’m still a teenager for the most part and isolated from family and in a new environment,” Baldwin said. “This is not a vacation.”
Baldwin said he already has selected his jersey number. He wanted to wear No. 5, but Indiana told him it doesn’t give out single digit jersey numbers to freshmen.
He will wear No. 22 instead in tribute to the first jersey number he ever wore. Lee does not have his jersey number yet, but won’t don his No. 55 from high school since Patriot graduate Jakai Moore wears that number at South Carolina.
Baldwin took only one official visit and that was to Indiana the weekend of Dec. 6. He committed to the Hoosiers Dec. 8.
The Cedar Run District and Class 6 Region B offensive player of the year is ranked the No. 16 prospect in Virginia and the No. 37 running back nationally by ESPN. The 6-foot, 210-pounder rushed for 1,605 yards and 25 touchdowns in finishing as Prince William County’s leading rusher and scorer.
Although recruiting sites list Baldwin as a three-star recruit, Patriot coach Sean Finnerty said he likes to call Baldwin “Five-star,” a nod to the top ranking recruiting analysts give high school football prospects
“He’s a difference maker,” Finnerty said. “Indiana wants playmakers at that position.”
Led by running backs coach Mike Hart, the Hoosiers recruited Baldwin for some time. With an opportunity to see the field as a true freshman, Baldwin saw no reason to hold off enrolling until the summer.
Specialization also factors into a player’s decision. Since Baldwin only plays football, he’s not missing out on participating in other prep sports during the winter or spring.
“It makes a lot of sense to get there and have a chance to play early,” Finnerty said.
Besides being an all-state lineman last season for Freedom, Lee was also all-Cardinal District in basketball. But Lee was fine leaving basketball behind this season if it meant he got a head start on his college football career in January.
The 6-3, 300-pound Lee was the second player to officially become a member of South Carolina’s 2020 class after the school received his faxed letter of intent at 7:07 a.m. Wednesday.
Ranked as the 20th-best player in Virginia and the 44th-best offensive guard in the country by 247Sports, Lee was set on South Carolina after committing June 18.
He took his official visit June 7 where Moore served as Lee’s host.
“We targeted him early in the process. Eric Wolford and I were recruiting Jakai Moore last year,” said South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp Wednesday in discussing the 2020 class, which is ranked No. 16 by ESPN. “We went to see him in the day, but went to watch Vershon play basketball. I knew then athletically this guy is what we’re looking for … [He] has great length and athleticism and has huge upside as a player. He comes from a great family.”
Besides graduation, Lee said he plans to return to Freedom for prom. Otherwise, he’s prepared for this next chapter. So is South Carolina.
“They told me, ‘If you want to come, we’re ready to open the door.’” Lee said.
