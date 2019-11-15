Sean Finnerty roamed around the Patriot High School weight room one afternoon in late August and handed each of his football players a copy of the team roster. Next to each name was a box. Finnerty, the Pioneers’ first-year head coach, gave simple instructions: check four boxes. The four players with the most checkmarks would be team captains for the 2019 season.
The significance of the process far outweighed its complexity.
After the players made their selections, they exited the weight room and headed down the hallway for some food. Finnerty hung back and tallied up the votes. He had a pretty good idea which players would garner the most votes, so it wasn’t all that surprising when he realized senior lineman Tyler Negron, senior defensive end Harry Lucy, and junior quarterback Cody Rogers were voted captains.
The fourth name wasn’t a complete shock to Finnerty, but the fact that it was a near-unanimous selection was a nice touch. It was only a few weeks earlier that senior running back Tim Baldwin showed up. The transfer from Broad Run High School in Ashburn arrived at Patriot with a resume boasting two 1,000-yard seasons and an eagerness to fit in with his new teammates. So far, so good.
“That tells you everything right there,” Finnerty said. “To show up at the end of July and be voted team captain speaks volumes. It made sense because he’s a great kid and a great football player. He’s never all about him. The kids saw that.”
In the four months since being named a captain, Baldwin has done nothing to make his teammates regret their votes. He practices as hard as he plays (without missing a single session all season) and has become a quiet, but effective, leader on and off the field.
He’s also added a third 1,000-yard season to the back of his imaginary football card, rushing for an area-best 1,254 yards this season for Patriot, which won nine regular season games for the first time in school history. The Pioneers (9-1) host Hylton tonight in the first round of the Class 6, Region B playoffs. How far they advance will depend largely on the 6-foot, 205-pound Baldwin, who has scored 19 touchdowns this season and who admitted it was a little awkward being voted captain after such a short amount of time on campus.
“That was actually surprising,” he said after Monday’s practice. “Anyone can be a leader, but to be chosen by the players was special. At my old school, I was not voted captain, and I was kind of hurt by that.”
Baldwin, who earned second-team all-state honors as a junior at Broad Run, has gotten the fresh start he desired at Patriot. He left behind whatever baggage he had in Ashburn – he politely declined to discuss the specifics of why he decided to transfer – and focused on finding a landing spot that felt like home.
“I could’ve gone to Stone Bridge and won titles,” Baldwin said, this season's Cedar Run District Offensive Player of the Year. “At the end of the day, it’s about whatever is best for you. Every school has a football team. What it comes down to is the feel. This just felt like home.”
That feeling was made possible thanks to teammates like Negron, who had no trouble putting himself in Baldwin’s shoes. The son of an Air Force veteran, Negron has moved nearly a half-dozen times, landing in Virginia after stops in Massachusetts, Alabama, Ohio, and Indiana.
“It was second nature for me to help him out and show him around,” Negron said, “show him the good places to eat and really make him feel at home.”
Despite Baldwin’s reputation and all-state stature, not everyone on the Patriot team knew who he was when he arrived in July. Rogers, did, though. He just didn’t believe it. Through a series of phone calls and Twitter messages, Rogers put on his journalist hat and confirmed that Baldwin was, indeed, bringing his considerable talents to Nokesville.
It was perfect timing for Rogers, who took over as the starting quarterback following the graduation of Chris Sonnenberg, who threw for 2,416 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2018. Breaking in a new quarterback is a little easier with a security blanket like Baldwin. It’s allowed Finnerty to take his time installing his offense, 30% of which is still in an unopened binder somewhere in his office.
Baldwin’s impact was felt immediately as he rushed for 183 yards on 31 carries in Patriot’s season-opening win against Riverbend. In Patriot’s 42-14 win against Hylton on September 27, Baldwin carried 21 times for 161 yards and two scores. His blend of size and speed make him a threat every time he touches the ball, and it’s earned him high praise from Finnerty, who didn’t hesitate when saying, “I don’t know if I’ll ever get a running back as good as Tim. He’s that good. Tim is the best running back I’ve ever coached.”
Baldwin has rushed for 100 yards seven times this season, but he’s only carried the ball more than 20 times in just three of those games. That workload management has kept him fresh and helped him avoid the kind of bumps and bruises that can affect postseason performance. Last year at Broad Run, Baldwin suffered ankle, back, and knee injuries.
“I was banged up a lot my junior year,” he said. “I feel like I’ve gotten my juice back. You have to focus on what’s best for the team. If I get six carries and we score 42 and win, I’m cool. Plus, it’s less wear-and-tear on me. That’s my mindset.”
Having made one important decision earlier this year, Baldwin gets to make another in the coming weeks.
Baldwin said he didn't have a top 5 or top 10, but that he'll announce his verbal on Twitter before the early signing day in December. He also said he’ll be an early enrollee in January at whichever college he chooses – and there are plenty from which to choose – which means his stay at Patriot will last all of five months.
Baldwin, rated a three-star running back by most major recruiting services, verbally committed to Michigan on November 4, 2018 only to de-commit 22 days later. He admits the recruiting process as a sophomore and junior was overwhelming.
“Being 15, 16 years old, it was very hard having that light on you,” he said. “I wasn’t necessarily ready for that. People don’t realize how much is on these recruits now. It’s crazy.”
Baldwin holds offers from at least 19 college programs, including Virginia, West Virginia, South Carolina, and Boston College. He said he plans to take a few more visits before making his choice, twice and for all.
No matter where he ends up, Baldwin will carry with him a backpack full of lessons he’s learned this year. A thoughtful young man who takes time to process questions before delivering answers, Baldwin vows to use his experiences to help shape his future. It’s all part of a growth mindset he’s been studying recently, the idea that extra effort leads to higher achievement, that failure can be a springboard to success, that first impressions can mean everything.
“Stay true to yourself,” Baldwin said. “You’ll get a lot of attention and a lot of people who may not want the best for you. At the end of the day, it’s only about you, God, and your family. Me learning that at a young age was a great experience for me so I could step back and look at the entire picture.”
Ryan Sonner is a freelance writer based in Woodbridge. You can contact him at rsonner@gmail.com or at www.ryansonneronline.com.
