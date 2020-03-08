Patriot High School senior Victoria Haugen is a member of the U-19 Norwegian National team competing in a 12-team friendly tournament in La Manga, Spain.
The tournament runs from Feb. 28-March 9. Each country competes in three games. The United States, England, the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Poland, Germany, France, Italy, Iceland and Switzerland are also in the field.
A defender, Haugen has previous experience with the Norwegian youth national team program, competing with the U16 and U17 age groups.
In the fall, Haugen was one of 50 girls named a United States Coaches Youth Soccer All-American.
She was one of two girls from Virginia on the list. Haugen has signed with Virginia Tech. She is a member of FC Virginia and does not play for Patriot’s soccer team.
