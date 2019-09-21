The Patriot Pioneers wasted little time imposing their will on Friday night against Forest Park, scoring all five of their touchdowns in the first half en route to a 35–13 victory in Woodbridge.
Senior Tim Baldwin and freshman Gabe Bigbee accounted for all five of Patriot’s touchdowns.
Baldwin, one of the area’s top college football recruits, flourished on both sides of the ball. He opened the scoring in the first quarter with a rushing touchdown and proceeded to score again on defense minutes later, racing 85 yards for a score after recovering a fumble.
Bigbee, a freshman slot receiver, caught three touchdown passes from junior quarterback Cody Rogers. The third, which put Patriot up 35–0, was the most electrifying. Rogers rolled out of the pocket to his right and hit a sliding Bigbee in the back corner of the end zone from 30 yards out.
With the game in hand, Patriot was able to limit the use of Baldwin and Rogers in the second half.
“We’ve been struggling in the passing game, so going in it was a point of emphasis to get Cody [Rogers] going,” Patriot head coach Sean Finnerty said after the win. “We sure did that in the first half.”
Although they improved to 3–1 on the season, Finnerty would have liked a more complete game overall from his team.
“We need to learn how to finish,” he pointed out, referring to the two touchdowns Forest Park scored late. “That was an ugly second half. If you have a team down, you have to put them away.”
Forest Park scored in the second half on a long catch and run by senior Areeb Rashid and a two-yard touchdown run by Justice San Agustin. The PAT was blocked after San Augustin’s touchdown run.
The Bruins, now 1–3, will host Woodbridge this coming week while Patriot will host Hylton.
