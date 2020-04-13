Both on and off the soccer pitch, Patriot senior Victoria Haugen always has the mindset that she needs to be doing something to improve herself, to better today that she was the day before.
Whether it is doing a weightlifting session at the gym, putting extra touches on the ball, or even sneaking in extra reading or a project for one of her high school classes, Haugen said isn’t the kind of person that likes to be idle.
“I am a very active person. I always have to be doing something,” Haugen said.
Perhaps it is that personality trait, along with tremendous soccer talent and acumen, that has propelled Haugen onto an international stage, giving the FC Virginia defender the opportunity to play in several tournaments overseas as a member of Team Norway at various age levels, beginning at 16U. Haugen, whose father Nils is a native Norwegian who immigrated here at age 21 and mother Micki was born in America, has dual citizenship.
So when Norway began to show interest in Haugen as a 16-year-old while playing for FC Virginia, she jumped at the chance to compete for the country, even though there were several things that gave her pause at first.
“I took a chance on Norway and it paid off. It’s been a great experience,” Haugen said. “At first, I was kind of nervous because I understand Norwegian better than I can speak it. I also hadn’t met the coaches in person before playing for them. But the team and the coaches and players turned out to be very welcoming. [We all] have been able to communicate fairly well.”
Haugen had a chance last October to compete with the U.S. U-18 National team after being called into a training camp, but declined due to her commitment to Norway in the U19 UEFA Euro Qualifiers in Belfast, Nothern Ireland at the same time.
Haugen said she has enjoyed the opportunity to travel the world because she enjoys traveling, although that aspect of competition hasn’t exactly been a foreign concept to her for most of her life.
“My family and I took a trip to Norway to visit my dad’s family just about every summer, so it’s not like getting on a plane and flying somewhere was new,” Haugen said. “But getting to see other places in the world has been fun. It’s helped me develop as a person and has really helped me mature.”
Haugen has played for Norway at tournaments in Sweden at 16-and-under, in Scotland at 17U, and in Northern Ireland and most recently in a friendly tournament in La Manga, Spain as part of the Norwegian 19U team. Unfortunately, the team’s planned participation in the UEFA Euro Eliteround in Prague, Czech Republic, where the Norwegian team was a heavy favorite to win according to Haugen’s father Nils, was cancelled because of worldwide concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.
“That was definitely a bummer. We had been preparing for that tournament for awhile and I think we had a good chance to win it,” Haugen said.
However, despite the layoff, Haugen said she is not one to stay cooped up in the house for long.
“I am the kind of person who has to do something,” Haugen said. “I take the approach that I might work hard for four days and then take a day off, but I will be right back out doing something the next day. I can’t just sit around.”
Perhaps it’s that character trait that played a role in Haugen’s commitment to play soccer for Virginia Tech beginning next fall.
“I visited a lot of schools, but when I went [to Virginia Tech], it just seemed like home,” said Haugen, who also considered Boston College, Tennessee, Georgia, Clemson and South Carolina. “The players and coaches had a spirited culture and they play in the ACC [Atlantic Coast Conference]. A lot of players on FC [Virginia] are going to Division 1 schools like Wake Forest, Duke, and others, plus they have a good academic program, so it just seemed like a fit,” Haugen said.
Virginia Tech head coach Chugger Adair said in a press release he expects Haugen to compete immediately for a starting position.
"She will be a tremendous addition to our group, to our backline, and to our team overall," Adair said. "She has a wonderful personality and is somebody who will be a great part of our culture moving forward."
While currently undecided on a major [she said she’s considered everything from forensic science to physical therapy to orthodontia], she said she knows Tech will a great place for her to study once she does decide and her 4.2 grade point average indicates academics should not be a problem for her.
“I am kind of OCD about my grades. I am always contacting my teachers. There are Internet connections at the hotels in every [international] place I play, so it’s not difficult to manage the workload, although college may be different from high school,” Haugen said.
Haugen said her determined personality is part of the reason she enjoys soccer and, in particular, being a defender. Although she started playing soccer at age five, she participated in gymnastics concurrently before pursuing soccer full-time at around age 12.
“In gymnastics, there’s a team aspect, but there’s definitely more of an individual element. I love the second family aspect of soccer,” Haugen said. “When I first started playing for FC Virginia was about the time I realized I fell in love with soccer and knew I could probably do it in college. If the opportunity comes up to play in the Olympics or in other [world class] events, I will definitely take it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.