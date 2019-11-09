The Patriot Pioneers handily beat host Battlefield on Friday evening by a 35–0 final score to clinch their fourth straight Cedar Run District title. Patriot wasted little time ensuring the win, jumping out to a 21–0 first-quarter lead that they never looked back from.
Running back Tim Baldwin found the end zone early and often for Patriot, scoring all three of their first-quarter touchdowns. Baldwin, the area’s leader in rushing yards and touchdowns, opened the scoring with a 15-yard touchdown run and later found paydirt from 33 and 81 yards out.
Patriot added to their 21–0 lead before halftime when quarterback Cody Rogers hit receiver Gabe Bigbee in stride down the right sideline for a 48-yard touchdown connection. The touchdown reception was Bigbee’s fifth of the season.
In the second half, Patriot kept their foot on the gas. On a fourth-and-nine in the third quarter, Rogers stood tall under massive pressure to find Jalen Stroman streaking across the middle of the field. Stroman broke a tackle and darted to the end zone to put the Pioneers up 35–0.
Battlefield had a nice drive into the red zone into the fourth quarter but Patriot’s defense was able to hold strong and secure the 35–0 shutout.
Kicker Michael Cotter converted all five PATs for Patriot.
“We did a real good job in the first half of executing,” Patriot head coach Sean Finnerty said after the win. “They gave us some looks we liked and we took advantage of them.”
Now 9–1 on the season, Patriot will host a first-round playoff game next Friday.
“We just have to keep working and keep getting better,” Finnerty added. “We just have to keep that 1–0 mentality.”
Battlefield missed the postseason with the loss. They finished the season with a 4–6 record.
Patriot hasn’t lost a game since September 6th when they fell on the road to Mountain View.
