Keith Jenkins and Gabe Bigbee each scored two touchdowns as Patriot spoiled homecoming weekend festivities for Unity Reed, shutting out the Lions 36-0 on Friday night.

Most of the offense came in the first two quarters. Apart from a pair of Unity Reed interceptions by Cameron Morales (10:23, first quarter) and Jalen Morrison (2:36, second) that effectively bookended the first half of play, it was all Patriot.

Sam Fernandez opened scoring with a long touchdown pass to Drew Fernandez, and shortly after Bigbee took a jog down the sideline for another Patriot score. Later in the second quarter, Jenkins added two touchdowns of his own, with the latter being a charge down almost the entire length of the field to end the first half in dramatic fashion.

The third quarter was largely a defensive affair, marked with an increase in rushing for Patriot and negative yardage for the Lions’ defense.

The final points of the game came late in the fourth, when Fernandez lofted a pass to Bigbee in the end zone. The Lions, which have lost four straight, made a drive late in the game, and quarterback Nyeem Greene found junior running back Shane Eller for a late touchdown to put Unity Reed on the board before it was reversed on a flag. Shortly after, senior Matt Boyd intercepted a pass by Greene in the end zone for his second pick of the game.

Patriot Head Coach Sean Finnerty was proud of his team’s efforts, noting, in particular, the three interceptions as well as the constant stops behind the line. “We did a great job of running to the ball, stopping them before they could make any progress.”

He also praised the offense, specifically the showings by Jenkins and Bigbee, referring to them as two of the best weapons in the region. When combined with Fernandez, he said, they’re a “three-headed monster” that is capable of almost anything.

Jenkins finished the game with 181 rushing yards on 26 carries. Bigbee caught six passes for 115 yards. Sam Fernandez was 10 of 16 for 188 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Patriot (2-0 in Cedar Run District, 4-2 overall) plays again next Friday, October 15, in a home contest against Osbourn at 7 p.m.

Unity Reed (0-3, 3-4) is away next week at Battlefield, also at 7 p.m.