Harry Lucy’s left ankle hurt like hell. It felt a little better when the Patriot senior defensive end was laying on the ground, so he thought he’d stay there a little while longer. The ankle was free from the weight of Lucy’s 200-pound frame and besides; there was no rush to get up anyway.

He had just made the tackle on the last play of the game Friday night, securing Patriot’s exhilarating 31-28 overtime win against Woodbridge. He didn’t have to be anywhere for a few minutes.

“Harry was gimping all over the field,” Patriot head coach Sean Finnerty said. “He’s just a battler, so we kept him out there and wow, what a play he makes on fourth down.”

Lucy brought down Woodbridge quarterback Nazir Armstrong on fourth-and-goal from the 4-yard-line to give Patriot a much-needed bounce-back win following last week’s 31-point loss to Mountain View. It was a play-call most everyone in the stadium knew was coming, including the Pioneers.

Tim Baldwin, one of the top-ranked running backs in the state, was moonlighting as a linebacker Friday night and saw Woodbridge’s defense overloaded on the right side. He called for Lucy to shoot down the line. When he did, he found Armstrong, just like Baldwin knew he would.

“Everybody did their job, so it made it easy for me to make the tackle,” Lucy said. “I just wanted to bring him down.”

Armstrong stood up, took off his helmet, and slammed it to the turf. Lucy remained on the ground, both arms extended to the side, exhausted and relieved.

Both teams entered the game seeking to rebound from embarrassing defeats. Woodbridge’s loss – 28-6 to South County – came two weeks ago in the season-opener. Now, Patriot (1-1) has renewed confidence while Woodbridge (0-2) continues searching for answers.

“This means everything,” Finnerty said. “I know how they must feel over there to lose a game like that. It’s a killer. To be on the other side of it, I’m grateful.”

Woodbridge trailed by eight with 1:30 to go in regulation, but forced overtime when back-up quarterback A.J. McDuffie found Kyree Duplessis in the back of the end zone for a 27-yard strike with 14 seconds to go. McDuffie scrambled to his left and bought Duplessis just enough time to find an opening in the Patriot defense.

Freedom rallies on last-second field goal to snap Colonial Forge's 21-game winning streak As the clock wound down under a minute and the score tied 27-27, Freedom special teams coach Baron Taylor started preparing the field goal tea…

“I knew he was going to catch it,” McDuffie said. “It was an easy throw. I’ve done it a million times.”

Armstrong, who moved to wide receiver on the drive because of an arm injury that made it difficult for him to throw, ran in the conversion to knot the score at 28. The momentum was suddenly on the Vikings’ side, where it remained for the first few plays of overtime.

Patriot got the ball first, at the 10-yard-line, but consecutive sacks pushed the Pioneers back to the 30. Quarterback Cody Rogers hit Gabe Bigbee for 14 yards, setting up a 33-yard field goal try for junior Michael Cotter. The ball flew low, perilously close to the crossbar, but cleared it with little room to spare.

“I’ve got a lot of confidence in Michael,” Finnerty said. “He’s good, and we had a really good snap and hold. I just wanted pressure on [Woodbridge] when they came out [on offense].”

Woodbridge took over, and Armstrong ran three times, gaining just 2 yards. The Vikings lined up for fourth down with the game on the line. McDuffie lined up at quarterback and Armstrong at receiver, wide left. The crowd rose to its feet.

And then the lights went out.

The crowd sat in stunned silence (except for a few shrieks, of course) for about 15 seconds until the lights flicked back on.

McDuffie threw a fade to Armstrong in the back corner of the end zone. It fell incomplete, just out of Armstrong’s reach, but the yellow flag on the field signified defensive pass interference. Woodbridge would’ve been given an automatic first down during regulation, but the officials penalized Patriot half the distance (4 yards) and called for a replay of fourth down. Lucy tackled Armstrong, and the game was over.

“I knew they were coming,” Armstrong said. “They were calling out ‘shift left,’ and we were going left. That’s the crazy thing about it.”

Armstrong played quarterback for the first time since the preseason of his freshman year, when he was at Freedom. He moved to wide receiver shortly before that season started and earned an all-state honors last year as a junior. He started Friday in place of McDuffie, who started the season opener two weeks ago and alternated with Andrew Luisa. Vikings head coach Gary Wortham made the decision to go with Armstrong shortly after the loss to South County.

“We felt we needed a spark,” Wortham said. “It changed the atmosphere of our offense from the time we made the decision to do it. As athletic as Nazir is, we wanted to see what it’d look like. It turned out well.”

Armstrong completed just 12 of his 31 attempts (39 percent) for 115 yards, but his running ability tantalized Wortham. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Armstrong ran 17 times for 81 punishing yards and two scores.

Baldwin, Patriot’s running back, gained 118 yards on 22 carries with two scores. Injuries to two Patriot linebackers forced Baldwin to play defense Friday night, a unit that forced four turnovers (two on downs) and four punts.

“I’m exhausted,” Baldwin said. “But it was worth it.”

Ryan Sonner is a freelance writer based in Woodbridge. You can reach him at rsonner@gmail.com or at www.ryansonneronline.com.

Pioneers 31, Vikings 28

Patriot 0 14 7 7 3 – 31

Woodbridge 0 7 13 8 0– 28

Scoring Summary

Second quarter

P: Baldwin 26 run (Cotter kick), 7:36

W: Armstrong 2 run (Martin kick), 2:41

P: Baldwin 2 run (Cotter kick), 0:17

Third quarter

P: Jenkins 28 run (Cotter kick), 9:03

W: Armstrong 1 run (Martin kick), 4:50

W: Duplessis 38 pass from Armstrong (kick failed), 1:04

Fourth quarter

P: Rogers 4 run (Cotter kick), 6:11

W: Duplessis 27 pass from McDuffie (Armstrong run), 0:14

First Overtime

P: Cotter 33 FG

Individual Stats

RUSHING – Patriot: Baldwin 22-118, Rogers 19-20, Jenkins 4-38. Woodbridge Bowers 6-26, Tama 3-15, Armstrong 17-81, Johnson 3-5, McDuffie 2-24.

PASSING – Patriot: Rogers 11-16-1 63. Woodbridge Armstrong 12-31-1 115, McDuffie 3-3-0 46.

RECEIVING – Patriot: Jackson 1-13, Settle 2-14, Bigbee 3-26, Lacey 1-7, Lucy 1-3, Baldwin 2-(minus 3), Harris-Ayala 1-3. Woodbridge Tama 1-0, Johnson 3-18, McDuffie 1-8, King 4-33, Diallo 2-12, Duplessis 3-74, Bowers 1-17.