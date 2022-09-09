Patriot High School’s offense totaled 490 yards Thursday on 40 plays in their 37-20 non-district at Forest Park.
Scott Bateman threw for 200 yards on 8 of 12 passing and two touchdowns as the Pioneers improved to 2-0. Bateman replaced starter Sam Fernandez, who left the game after he fell on his shoulder on the Pioneers' four offensive play of the game.
Gabe Bigbee led Patriot’s receivers with five catches for 157 yards and one touchdown. Drew Hube caught the other touchdown pass on a 44-yard reception.
Jackson McCarter ran 12 times for 79 yards and a score and Quentin Harrison added 64 rushing yards on five carries and two touchdowns.
Anthony Portorreal-Cuzmar was 5 for 5 in extra point attempts.
