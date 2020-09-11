Patriot High School senior Jalen Stroman will graduate in December and enroll at Virginia Tech in January.
Stroman, who committed to the Hokies May 22, had considered this option even before the coronavirus impacted the high school and college sports seasons. But the continued uncertainty caused by the pandemic prompted Stroman to leave early rather than finish up at Patriot.
Stroman's decision means his high school football career is over since the Virginia High School League's Executive Committee delayed the start of the football season until February. He will sign his national letter of intent with Virginia Tech during the early football signing period Dec. 16-18.
Stroman is the third local high school senior football player who plans to enroll early.
The other two are Battlefield linebacker and James Madison University commitment Matt Binkowski and Unity Reed defensive tackle and Ohio State commitment Tyleik Williams.
