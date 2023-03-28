BASEBALL
PATRIOT 4, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 0: Jordan Capuano and Jakob Foster combined on a no-hitter Monday as the visiting Pioneers defeated the defending Class 6 state champions in a Cedar Run District game.
Capuano, a University of North Carolina-Wilmington signee, started the game. He struck out 12 in 6.2 innings, while walking four. He threw 110 pitches.
Foster, who has signed with Mount St. Mary’s, pitched the final 0.1 innings to close out the game.
Patriot (4-0, 2-0) scored its first two runs in the top of the first and its final two runs in the top of the third.
Dominic Tilden led the Pioneers with three hits in three at-bats. He also scored one run.
East Carolina commitment Grayden Lenahan batted lead-off and recorded two hits in four at-bats with one run scored.
Luke Sullivan and Kameron Mahoney each had an RBI.
BOYS SOCCER
FOREST PARK 2, WOODBRIDGE 1: Woodbridge took an early lead in the first half until Justin Argueta scored in the 29th minute of the game off an assist from Ben Colcombe to make the score 1-1 before halftime.
Entering the game both Forest Park and Woodbridge had been undefeated with the Bruins having a record of 3-1-0 while the Vikings had a record of 4-0.
In the 74th minute of the game, Colcombe took a free kick from 45 yards out finding Fernando Reyes to put the Bruins on top.
Nico Pinell played in goal for 80 minutes helping the Bruins close out a victory. Forest Park moves to a record of 4-1-0 (3-0 in conference).
GIRLS SOCCER
FOREST PARK 3, WOODBRIDGE 0: Twelve minutes into the second half, Nicole Cargill found the back of the net off a beautiful pass from Mattie Edozie for the game’s first goal.
With 10 minutes left in the game Edozie received a diagonal ball from defender, Elise McGee and scored to make it 2 - 0.
With one minute left in the game Sydney Washington found Edozie on the right side of the field and she beat her defender and buried her second goal of the night.
Exceptional performances by senior center backs, Maggie Neall and Lexi Roth with the help of their freshman center midfielders Payton Kopaniasz and Sarena Keo.
BOYS LACROSSE
MOUNTAIN VIEW 11, COLONIAL FORGE 3: Jason Rubio scored two goals and Reef Krug one for Colonial Forge.
Jack Tenney had one assist and AJ Riley won 9 of 12 faceoffs.
