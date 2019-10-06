Payton Simmons ran for 213 yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns and Andre Kidd ran for 108 yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns as Manassas Park defeated Fredericksburg Christian Saturday 33-7.
Jeffrey Valencia tallied the Cougars’ other touchdown on a 64-yard punt return in the first quarter.
Simmons scored on runs of 16 and 52 yards and Kidd on runs of 21 and 16 yards.
As a team, Manassas Park (2-3) totaled 348 yards on offense, with 335 coming on the ground.
Emerson Molina recorded two interceptions and Sebastian Lonigro one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.