They waited together in the middle of the stands until Hailey Kellogg finished cutting her portion of the net.
As much as the rest of her teammates wanted to take the team picture along with the coaches and cheerleaders to celebrate Thursday’s 50-49 win over visiting Colgan in the Class 6 Region B final, patience took priority over instant gratification. They needed Kellogg in the photo. Without her, the moment seemed incomplete.
The scene perfectly described Osbourn Park's season.
A year after losing to the same team in the same championship game, the top-seeded Yellow Jackets required another total team effort to win its first region title since 2010 and return to the state tournament.
This is not a squad defined by one or two go-to players. This is a senior-dominated team that can have a different leading scorer on any given night and still maintain its intensity.
The long-awaited team picture with players, staff and cheerleaders alike only underscored Osbourn Park’s resilience in the face of a formidable opponent during a truncated season turned upside down by the pandemic where players competed wearing masks in front of empty bleachers.
With its usual scrappy, in-your-face play and aided by cheerleaders who elevated the atmosphere and filled the rafters with their raucous roars, the Yellow Jackets accomplished their objective by holding off second-seeded Colgan in yet another last-second, back-and-forth contest that has defined this matchup over the last two seasons.
A year ago, Colgan won 46-43 after Jo Raflo’s potential game-tying 3-pointer rimmed out at the buzzer. And then this season, Osbourn Park won by three again with a 53-50 victory.
If this was a normal high school season, both teams would still advance to states. But there are no quarterfinals this year due to the pandemic shortening the schedule. Osbourn Park (13-1), winners of nine straight, moves on to play at Cosby Tuesday in the state semifinals. Colgan finishes its season at 13-3.
“That’s the hardest thing,” Osbourn Park head coach Chrissy Kelly said. “Only one team gets another opportunity to play.”
The Yellow Jackets made sure that team was them by how they managed the clock in the final 2:04 of the fourth quarter.
Holding a one-point lead and in possession of the ball, Osbourn Park had fouls to give. So they forced Colgan to come out and foul them as time ran down to 28.3 seconds. At that point, Colgan, having reached its foul limit to initiate a one-on-one free-throw situation for Osbourn Park, sent the Yellow Jackets’ Katie Lemanski to the line. Lemanski missed the front end of the on-on-one. Colgan’s Grace Damato rebounded the miss, giving the Sharks one more chance to score the winning points.
After a timeout with 18 seconds remaining, Kelly’s mind flashed back to her first trip to state tournament. It was 2003 and she was in her third year at Forest Park when the Bruins travelled to Atlee for the state quarterfinals. Facing a similar situation, Forest Park had two fouls to spare in the final seconds, but the players failed to hear Kelly, who had lost her voice by that point from screaming above the capacity crowd, tell them to foul instead of letting the clock run. The Bruins ended up losing 46-45.
Eighteen years later, Kelly made sure her players knew to foul and when since Colgan had two fouls to go before they could begin shooting one-in-one’s. Osbourn Park fouled Colgan twice before setting up the final play with 4.5 seconds remaining. Alyssa Andrews inbounded the ball to Kennedy Fuller who passed the ball back to Andrews.
Osbourn Park defended Andrews well and gave her no room for a clear look at the basket. Her off-balance attempt at the top of the arc was wide right of the basket and fell to the side, ending her phenomenal high school career.
Andrews, who re-opened her recruiting in December after committing to Virginia Tech in August, finished with 1,784 points in four seasons and enshrined as one of the best girls basketball players to ever come out of Prince William County.
Constantly facing pressure, Andrews, whom Colgan’s Fred Milbert considers the best all-around player he’s coached in his 20 years, totaled 22 points.
“She’s an unbelievable player,” Kelly said.
As expected, this was a tight game from the start with neither team leading by more than seven points. Senior Alex Harju had the hot hand early for Osbourn Park, scoring 11 of her season-high 21 points in the first quarter to help the Yellow Jackets lead 16-14.
Colgan finished the first half on an 8-1 run to tie the game at halftime 24-24 as Andrews scored the Sharks’ final six points.
Colgan came out firing in the third quarter to take a six-point lead before Osbourn Park closed to within one, 40-39, going in to the fourth.
Harju’s outside shooting proved pivotal as she converted five 3-pointers, including three in the first quarter.
“I’ve been waiting for her to do that for three years,” Kelly said.
As Osbourn Park wrapped up its post-game festivities, Kelly rounded them up into a circle at mid-court with the region trophy in the middle. She told them her story from the Atlee game and then highlighted her players’ smart decision-making down the stretch.
She exhorted them one more time before they came together for one final cheer. and then headed out to meet their parents who stood outside the school. Another practice awaited them the next day as does another game next week.
(2) comments
Good job! I hope there continues to be girls' sports in America and across the globe!
Thanks to Dave and the sports staff at Inside Nova for keeping us updated on NOVA sports. Great job!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.