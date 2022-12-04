Brentsville District proved to be tougher competition for Phoebus in their second consecutive Class 3 state semifinal meeting. Nonetheless, the Tigers lost by almost exactly the same margin as they did a year ago, falling 58-14 to the Phantoms on Saturday at Darling Stadium in Hampton.
The unbeaten Phantoms (14-0), the defending Class 3 state champs, rolled out to a 17-0 lead, but the Tigers (12-2) made it a game for a while in the second quarter. Nico Orlando, who ran for a team-high 81 yards, broke for a 49-yard gain to set up his 1 yard touchdown that closed the gap to 17-7 with 4:55 left in the first half.
But the Phantoms halted their momentum immediately as Keyontae Gray returned the ensuing kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown to make it 24-7. Jayden Earley's 50-yard touchdown pass to Pittsburgh recruit Jordan Bass with 42 seconds left in the second quarter increased the Phoebus lead to 31-7 at intermission.
The Phantoms continued to build on the lead, but the Tigers continued to play hard. Blake Fletcher had several lengthy runs on a 53-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter, including his 14-yard scoring run.
The Tigers, who set a program record for victories in 2022, are one of just two teams to score in double figures against the Phantoms this season. Phoebus won last year's state semifinal matchup with Brentsville District 43-0.
"I'm proud because it's another year when we broke the school record for wins after doing it last year," Tigers' coach Loren White said. "We dominated with 10 home wins and several players were picked for (postseason honors).
"I'm proud of the group, but it's another statement that to be a power like (Phoebus) Coach (Jeremy) Blunt has over there, we've got to get better.
"We've got motivation from this point and we'll definitely be back in the gym come January so we can get after it and get back to this level again."
Phoebus 58, Brentsville District 14
Brentsville 0 7 0 7 - 14
Phoebus 10 21 21 6 - 58
P - Taylor 29 run (Jackson kick)
P - Jackson 22 field goal
P - Earley 17 run (Jackson kick)
B - Nokes 1 run (Vonderhaar kick)
P - Gray 80 kickoff return (Jackson kick)
P - Bass 50 pass from Earley (Jackson kick)
P - Taylor 8 run (Jackson kick)
P - Bass 32 pass from Earley (Jackson kick)
P - Jefferson 15 pass from Mitchell (Knight kick)
B - Fletcher 14 run (Vonderhaar kick)
P - Mitchell 22 run (pass failed)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.