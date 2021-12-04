No Kymari Gray. No sweat.
Phoebus’ talented wide receiver/cornerback was unavailable for the Class 3 state semifinal against Brentsville District of Nokesville on Saturday at Darling Stadium, but he really wasn’t needed. The Phantoms routed the Tigers 43-0, dominating the game following a scoreless, evenly played first quarter.
The Phantoms (13-1) will play Liberty Christian – a 56-13 winner over Abingdon in the other semifinal – at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday at Liberty University’s Williams Stadium for the state championship. Phoebus can’t afford the luxury of playing without Gray against the highly touted Bulldogs (13-0) and probably won’t have to.
Phoebus coach Jeremy Blunt said Gray’s injury is minor that “he will play” in the final.
Senior quarterback Mark Wagner was the offensive star for the Phantoms against Brentsville, completing 18 of 24 passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns. He led a rushing attack that netted 231 yards with 1 87 yards on 11 carries.
“We spread the wealth around,” Wagner said after completing passes to five different Phantoms in the absence of leading receiver Gray. “We’ve got so many weapons and I’m a weapon myself.
“I know I can just get the ball to everybody and everybody is going to make a great play for me.”
The Phantoms had playmakers everywhere on a defense that limited Tigers (11-3) to 88 yards. Most of Brentsville’s yards came on its first two possessions, when it crossed midfield both times.
Thereafter, Jalen Mayo, Emerson Hurd, Jordan Bass, Donald Gatling and just about every other Phantom defender was in the face of Tigers’ quarterback Caleb Alexander (3 of 10 passing, 32 yards) or star running back Bryce Jackson (13 carries, 35 yards).
Phoebus drove to the Brentsville 18 on its first possession, but was denied when Ryan Stevens sacked Wagner on fourth down. Momentum shifted for good to start the second quarter, when the Phantoms drove 67 seven yards on seven plays for a touchdown.
Wagner completed short passes of 6, 10 and 10 yards on the possession, before connecting for 20 yards on a slant to Gatling to make it 7-0. From there, Wagner mixed things up with more short passes, screens to running back Ty’Reon Taylor and quarterback keepers.
“We wanted to make them defend sideline to sideline to keep them from stacking the box,” Blunt said.
And so they did. A 23-yard catch-and-run by Keyontae Gray (Kymari’s little brother) set up Wagner’s 3-yard touchdown pass to Mayo. Taylor’s 22-yard gain on a screen set up Wagner’s 4-yard TD pass to Gatling and Phoebus led 21-0 at the half.
Bass opened the scoring in the second half on a 5-yard end around, a play the Phantoms executed twice to perfection. Mayo’s spectacular 31-yard reception in a crowd of defenders paved the way for Taylor’s 7-yard TD run and the Phantoms led 35-0 at the end of the third quarter.
With the clock running, the fourth quarter was a formality as the Phantoms looked ahead to playing for an eighth state title since 2001, likely with Kymari Gray in uniform.
“That’s my guy, I love KK,” Wagner said of Kymari Gray.”I knew I wasn’t going to let him go out as a senior with out playing.”
Asked about advancing to the final, Wagner added, “It’s the best feeling I’ve had - ever.”
Brentsville coach Loren White said, "We appreciated this, worked hard and are blessed to be here. We got here, we've got to take something from it and get a full season in the weight room. I expect us to be back here next year."
Phoebus 43, Brentsville District 0
Brentsville 0 0 0 0 - 0
Phoebus 0 21 14 8 - 43
P - Gatling 20 pass from Wagner (Samson kick)
P - Mayo 3 pass from Wagner (Samson kick)
P - Gatling 4 pass from Wagner (Samson kick)
P - Bass 5 run (Samson kick)
P - Taylor 5 run (Samson kick)
P - Earley 70 run (Gatling run)
