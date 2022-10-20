Anthony Mills planned on hosting a basketball tournament this December. It’s something he did at Colonial Forge and something he wanted to continue as Potomac’s new boys coach.
What Mills needed was a name for the tournament. Fittingly, he decided to name it after former Potomac standout Kyle Honore.
Kyle died Aug. 16 after being hit by a train near the entrance of Wingate University (N.C.). Kyle was taken to the hospital but died while being transported there. Kyle was a freshman at the school, which is located 30 miles southeast of Charlotte. He was dropped off at Wingate Aug. 14 by his parents.
“The tournament is something we needed here and it’s a way to honor Kyle,” Mills said.
Before going forward, Mills first asked and then received permission from Kyle’s father Keith to use Kyle’s name for the tournament.
Mills, who graduated from Potomac in 2005, replaced Keith Honore as the Panthers’ coach. One reason Keith stepped down after 16 seasons was to see Kyle play at Wingate.
Featuring a 12-team field with schools stretched from the Richmond area to Washington D.C., the Kyle Honore Tip-Off at the Pit takes place over two Saturdays (Dec. 10 and Dec. 17).
The participants include three teams who reached the state tournament last season: Patriot (Class 6 semifinalist), Riverside (Class 5 semifinalist) and Highland Springs (defending Class 5 state champion).
Typically, local high school teams have travelled out of the county for tournaments. But Mills wanted to provide another option.
“You hear about all these other tournaments, but now people don’t have to travel as far,” Mills said. “Fans can have the opportunity to see some of these good teams [here]. It’s something we want to keep going.”
When Mills interviewed for the Potomac job, he said he wanted to do a tournament like this. He also hopes to host one at Christmas at some point as well.
“I am big on community,” Mills said.
In addition to the tournament, Mills said Potomac players will wear a patch on their uniform this season to remember Kyle. Mills said the patches will be available to any local team that wants them.
Mills said Potomac also plans to retire Kyle’s No. 11 jersey number.
Kyle was a first-team, all-state basketball selection last season as well as being named the Class 6 Region B and Cardinal District Player of the Year. Kyle was also all-state as a sophomore and junior.
He was a four-year varsity player and three-year starter at point guard for Potomac who tallied 1,003 career points. Kyle averaged 19.3 points a game this past season. He signed with Division II Wingate after the high school season was over.
The high school basketball season begins Nov. 7 with the first day of tryouts.
Potomac returns one full-time starter (junior Terrance Bethea) from last season’s 14-7 team that lost to Patriot 58-56 in the region semifinals. The Panthers also bring back senior Jayden Harris. Harris joined the team late in the season after transferring from Bishop Ireton. Senior Tyree Hargett and junior Jeff Okafor return as well.
Junior Kenny DeGuzman will take over as Potomac’s starting point guard after transferring in from National Christian (MD). Peter Mitchell, a junior shooting guard from Bishop Ireton, is expected to contribute immediately as is senior BJ Fofana. Fofana was at Potomac last school year but did not play basketball.
