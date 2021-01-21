Four players reached double figures Wednesday as Potomac High School’s boys basketball team defeated visiting Hylton 76-49 in a Cardinal District matchup.
Tyrell Harris scored 15 points followed by Anthony Jackson and Kyle Honore with 13 each and Larry Wright with 12.
Following a two-week quarantine after a positive COVID-19 test within the program, Potomac (3-0, 3-0) was playing its first game since Dec. 30.
On Wednesday, the Panthers shot 57 percent overall from the field, including going 8 of 14 from the 3-point line. Honore and Jackson each had three 3-pointers.
Potomac led 27-11 at the end of the first quarter.
For Hylton (4-4, 5-4), Kelby Garnett scored 13 points.
