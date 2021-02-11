Watch out for the Blue Bloods.
Even when a team likely knows what is coming, that’s the message unbeaten Potomac High School sent to the rest of the state Thursday night as the second-seeded Panthers raced out to a 14-2 edge with just more than three minutes left in the first quarter and never looked back en route to a 71-56 victory Thursday afternoon over host and top-seeded Patriot in the Region 6B championship game.
Despite the fact that Patriot coach Sherman Rivers, a former Potomac standout and assistant under Panthers coach Keith Honore, probably knew a little bit about what to expect, Potomac’s intensity, energy, and precision overpowered the Pioneers early on. Patriot is now 0-8 against Potomac. This was the first matchup between the two schools since Dec. 13, 2016.
While Patriot (12-3) was able to come back a little near the end, the Panthers (12-0) defended their region title by using the same template that has enabled them to reach states for the third consecutive year and seven of the past eight—a suffocating, trapping defense, relentless rebounding, and exquisite ball movement. Potomac (12-0) will travel to Landsdown on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. game in the state semifinals.
Potomac shot 56 percent (10 of 18) from the field in the first quarter while moving out to a 21-5 lead, mainly on the strength of two of the region’s better players, according to Honore. Anthony Jackson, who finished with a team-high 18 points, scored half of them in the opening quarter, while Honore’s son Kyle added eight, including five during a 30-second span that helped give Potomac a 14-2 lead.
Keith Honore said he was pleased with his team’s fast start, especially given the fact the Panthers were supposed to have faced Patriot twice earlier this season. The scheduled opener for both teams was moved to February 3 when the season openers were moved back a week, then eventually cancelled when Potomac had to make up district games after a 14-day quarantine in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.
“Our kids are a resilient bunch,” Honore said. “Patriot has established itself as one of the top teams in the region. Our kids treated it as such [by] giving them maximum effort. Kudos to our kids for coming out and playing hard.”
Unlike past years, the losing team in the region finals did not advance, so a spectacular season that had many highlights ended abruptly for Patriot. Rivers, who has coached Patriot for five seasons, said he knew that Potomac would bring the intensity it brought, and he was disappointed his team could not match it.
“They [Potomac] came out and gave us a lesson in what championship basketball is supposed to look like,” Rivers said. “They are one of the perennial powers in the state of Virginia. I knew they would come in hungry and super aggressive and they did that and we couldn’t meet the challenge in the first quarter. I’m proud of the effort for the next three quarters, but when you get down that way to a really good team like that, it’s basically a wrap.”
Potomac took smart shots and executed them well throughout the game, shooting 58 percent (28 of 48) for the game. But the most striking attribute of Potomac’s game was its ball handling. The Panthers committed just nine turnovers overall, while Patriot committed seven in the first half and 15 for the game.
Jackson said a team of eight seniors has been hungry all year, but wants to continue to play at its highest level now that the team has reached states again.
“I remember what it was like during my freshman year,” Jackson said. “We got that chip. We missed it last year, so all of the seniors said we have to get that chip this year. Honestly, the offensive rhythm I had came as a result of defense. Coach [Honore] is always preaching that we need to have good defensive intensity and that’s how our offense will get rolling.”
Honore said he was pleased with the balanced scoring the Panthers had again as Kyle Honore and Tyrell Harris each had 16 points.
Patriot’s loss overshadowed a spectacular game by the Pioneers’ Trey Nelson, who scored 12 of his game-high 22 points in the fourth quarter, accounting for all but four of his team’s points in the quarter.
Besides Rivers, Patriot has two former Potomac assistants in Devonne Johnson and Taurean Patterson, so there was mutual admiration on both sides.
“Sherman [and his staff] are like family, and they’ve done a great job here to make this into one of the area’s best programs,” Honore said.
For his part, Rivers said, while the loss was difficult, “We knew the stakes going into this one. Now that [Potomac advanced], we want them to go down there and represent our area well. Having played and coached there, I know there’s a little bit of a chip on their shoulder because the school isn’t built the same as many of the others, and many people sort of view them differently, but they are a state power, no question.”
