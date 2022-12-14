One question surrounded this year’s Potomac High School boys basketball team. How quickly would the perennial power gel under first-year head coach Anthony Mills?
The Panthers returned only one full-season starter. They featured two transfers expected to start immediately. And they kept six freshmen on the roster, a first for the team for as long as anyone associated with the program can remember.
Given all those factors, it was understandable if Potomac got off to a slow start. But it's business as usual in Dumfries.
The regular season is only two weeks old, but if early returns are any indication, Potomac looks like it’s played together for awhile. And the results speak volumes.
On Tuesday before a boisterous crowd that packed both stands with fans of two schools three miles apart from each other down Route 1, host Potomac improved to 5-0 with a 79-72 win over previously unbeaten Freedom-Woodbridge in both teams’ Cardinal District opener.
Potomac displayed balanced scoring in shoot 55 percent from field, including going 23 of 38 for 2-pointers (61 percent).
Jayden Harris led the Panthers with 18 points followed by Kenny DeGuzman with 17 and Peter Mitchell with a season-high 14. Harris, who joined the program late last season after transferring from Bishop Ireton, was 6 of 8 from the field, including going 3 of 4 from the 3-point line.
Mitchell, a first-year player after transferring from Bishop Ireton, scored 12 points in the first half. DeGuzman, a first-year player after transferring from National Christian, entered the game as the Panthers’ leading scorer at 24.3 points a game.
Mills refused to read too much into Potomac’s impressive start, but he was encouraged by his team’s efforts given how little time they’d spent as a unit.
With players involved in other things at times, Potomac didn’t have a chance to field its full lineup during fall ball as much as it would have liked.
“We felt like if we can get them together, we might have something,” said Mills, a 2005 Potomac graduate who replaced Keith Honore at the helm after Honore retired in March following 16 seasons and two state titles. “We’re starting to see it, but we’re nowhere near where we want to be yet.”
In Freedom (0-1, 3-1), Potomac faced a high-scoring team who entered the game averaging 79.3 points a game, led by junior guard Tavarres Riley (who averaged 32 points a game coming in).
The pace took off in a flash as Riley scored 13 points to give Freedom a 22-14 lead. Riley finished with a game-high 27 points. Freedom played without its second-leading scorer, Shamar Sisco. Eagles' first-year head coach Mike Harris said Sisco was out for an "internal matter" but would be back for the team's next game. Sisco averaged 27.7 points in Freedom's first three games.
As it did all game, though, Potomac stayed poised. Once the Panthers settled down and began clamping down more on defense, they got back into the game.
“We sped them up and they started rushing their shots,” Mills said. “We got stops when we needed and got baskets in transition.”
Potomac went on a 13-0 run to start the second quarter to take its first and only lead of the first half, 27-26 with 4:49 left before halftime.
After trailing by one at halftime. Potomac jumped out to a 9-2 run to start the third quarter. Harris led the spark, scoring seven of those points to put Potomac up 51-45.
Freedom kept battling back and took its last lead of the game with 5:25 left in the fourth quarter, 63-62.
Both teams struggled at the free-throw line. Freedom was 14 of 27 and Potomac 9 of 17.
"Honestly I was extremely proud of my guys," Harris said. "They competed throughout the game. We had some mistakes in rotations defensively. Potomac did a great job of capitalizing on our mistakes, they played a good game. Two really good teams. We're still figuring it out but I really like my team."
