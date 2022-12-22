Alexandria City handed the Potomac High School boys basketball team its first loss of the season Wednesday with an 80-74 victory.
The visiting Titans shot 47 percent from the field (27 of 57) and were 20 of 30 from the free-throw line.
The game was tied at 38 at halftime. Alexandria City led 58-57 at the end of the third quarter.
For Potomac (8-1), Jayden Harris scored 24 points, Kenny DeGuzman 17, BJ Fofana 14 and Peter Mitchell 13.
The Panthers shot 47 percent from the field overall and were 8 of 16 from the 3-point line. Harris converted five of those 3-pointers and finished the game 9 of 14 from the field.
Potomac was 16 of 22 from the free-throw line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.