Outside of dealing with an uncooperative ear strap on his mask before practice began Monday, Potomac boys head coach Keith Honore encountered no hiccups as he and his coaches navigated an atypical start to the high school basketball season.
“This was organized. It was a good experience,” said Honore, who credited Potomac trainer Rick Stewart and activities director Melissa Bankert with putting the pieces together to ensure practice ran as smoothly as possible.
With the pandemic still limiting how in-person interactions look on the first day the Virginia High School League permitted winter sports practices to begin, schools needed to rearrange how they usually conduct practices in adherence to safety and health protocols.
Prince William County Public Schools issued guidelines that prohibited contact during practices. With no scrimmaging permitted, players instead worked together in groups of no more than five performing drills with the same basketballs for the two-hour session.
In some ways, practice looked the same at Potomac as coaches instructed players on ball handling, rebounding, passing, shooting and defense at each of the three courts.
But in some ways it did not. Coaches rotated to each of the five stations as opposed to the players who remained in the same section for the entire practice. Unlike the players during drills, coaches also were required to wear masks throughout.
Another noticeable difference Monday was the turnout. In the past, Potomac averaged between 60 to 80 players for the first day of tryouts. Only 28 were in attendance Monday. Honore, who was not surprised by the number, attributed the lower than usual totals to the pandemic.
With students still doing virtual classroom learning and the delayed start of practice, Honore said it was harder to inform kids about basketball practice. “It’s out of sight, out of mind,” Honore said. Parental concerns as well factored into the numbers, Honore said. Honore expects a few more players to come out this week once they have filled out all the proper paperwork.
There is also one less squad available for basketball players in the seven-team Cardinal District, which includes Potomac. For a number of reasons, the Cardinal eliminated freshman teams for this year.
Transportation was one challenge. Buses were unavailable until 5:30 p.m., which, from a time standpoint, made it difficult to squeeze in freshman, junior varsity and varsity games on the same night without keeping kids out too late.
Schools would also have to use a third bus to meet the social-distancing requirements to accommodate seating.
Time restrictions also impacted practices. Potomac, for example, is not starting practice until 4 p.m. since students are not out of school until 2:45 p.m. and teachers are not done until 3:30 p.m. With all the constraints, there wasn’t enough time to fit everything in.
“It would have been a logistical nightmare,” Honore said. “I feel bad for the kids, but under the circumstances some adjustments had to be made.”
In preparation for Monday, Potomac coaches met last Thursday to map out plans to “be competitive without competing,” Honore said.
The Panthers are in position to have a special season, returning four starters, including all-state performers Tyrell Harris and Kyle Honore, and seven players overall from a 23-4 squad that reached the state quarterfinals. But first things first.
On Monday, Honore arrived at Potomac early to assign players to a group once he had the final list of who was expected to show up.
Following a 39-minute break to clean the gym after the girls practice, the Potomac boys entered 15 minutes before practice began at 6:30 p.m. To allow for social distancing, they walked to marked spots below the bleachers on each side of the gym and waited there in masks until receiving further instructions from Honore.
Once practice began, everyone understood their role. With the exception of a water break or a run to one of the three hand sanitizer stations around the gym, the players stayed in their groups without incident.
“Our kids are going to get our best efforts,” Honore said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.