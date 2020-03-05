For the first time in his 14 years as Potomac’s head coach, Keith Honore lost a season opener when the Panthers dropped a 77-56 decision Dec. 2 against visiting Edison.
It was an unlikely start for a Potomac team returning four starters from last season’s Class 5 state quarterfinalist. While Edison was good (the Eagles finished with a 19-5 record), the result was a wake-up call for the Panthers.
Potomac gave up a season-high number of points and seemed out of sync from the beginning, trailing 42-25 at halftime as Edison converted 11 3-pointers. The Panthers were 3 of 19 from the 3-point line.
Afterward, Honore talked to his team and took responsibility for the loss by telling them he had failed to prepare them properly. The players responded by winning their next game 74-59 over W.T. Woodson.
Potomac would lose two more times, including a 62-59 Cardinal District loss to Colgan Jan. 10. Again, Honore took responsibility for the defeat and again the Panthers learned from their mistakes, winning 14 straight since then.
“We know we have the potential to beat anybody, but we’re not so good that we can’t lose to anybody,” Honore said.
As Potomac (23-3) prepares for Friday’s 5:30 p.m. Class 6 state quarterfinal against Western Branch at Hylton High School, it continues to see improvement in the right direction.
Last Friday’s 55-48 victory over Massaponax in the region final demonstrated how far Potomac has come.
With their top two scorers Tyrell Harris (15.6 points per game) and Kyle Honore (11.6 ppg), limited to a total of 11 points, two other players stepped up and filled the void. Manny White tallied a team-high 17 points aided by 7 of 10 shooting from the field and KeJahn Rainey added 10 points.
White and Rainey’s performance underscored Potomac’s depth and versatility.
The other factor was defense. It was a tight game with neither team leading by more than four points before Potomac pulled away late in the third.
Potomac faces another stiff test Friday against a Western Branch program (20-5) in states for the third time in the last four seasons. In 2017, the Bruins reached states for the first time in school history. They lost to South County 63-47 in the 2018 Class 6 state final.
Efrem Johnson, a 6-4 sophomore guard, averages a team high 19 points a game along with 6.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists. Cameron Edmonds, a 6-2 junior guard, averages 17.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists and Bobby Johnson, a 6-2 junior forward, averages 14 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.2 steals a game.
“They are really good,” Honore said. “It’s going to be a tall order.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.