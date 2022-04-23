Osbourn Park’s girls and Potomac’s boys won the team titles Friday at the Running Store City-County Championships at Patriot High School.
Osbourn Park totaled 159 points followed by Hylton with 100.5. Potomac finished with 139.5 points followed by Battlefield with 109.
FIRST-PLACE FINISHERS
BOYS
100-meter dash: Jason Nartey, Potomac, 11:32
200-meter dash: Shadrach Nvodjo, Patriot, 22:52
400-meter dash: Austin Rice, Battlefield, 49:18
800-meter run: Jaiden Lockhart, Woodbridge, 1:59.31
1,600-meter run: Colin Doran, Patriot, 4:24.68
3,200-meter run: Colin Doran, Patriiot, 9:47.42
110-meter hurdles: Winston Broiles, Battlefield, 14:51
300-meter hurdles: Peter Djan, Potomac, 39:44
400-meter relay: Forest Park (Xavier Ogo, Devin Resch, Marshall Cheatham, Jaden Evans) 43;57
1,600-meter relay: Woodbridge (Michael Cooper, Jonathan Agrinya, Bryan Ly, Gavin Kegler) 3:28.03
3,200-meter relay: Potomac, 8:20.76
High jump: Jacarius Randall, Patriot, 6-04
Pole vault: Dylan Sawyer, Brentsville, 13-00
Long jump: Dakota Thomas, Forest Park, 22-00.75
Triple jump: Ty’Heak Buie, Potomac, 45-04
Shot put: Austin Gallant, Battlefield, 51-08
Discus throw: Austin Gallant, Battlefield, 158-10
GIRLS
100-meter dash: Lena Gooden, Osbourn Park, 12.33
200-meter dash: Lena Gooden, Osbourn Park, 25.44
400-meter dash: Jordyn Evans, Hylton, 57.99
800-meter run: Bailey McLain, Battlefield, 2:24.79
1,600-meter run: Kennedy Korzen, Forest Park, 5:16.42
3,200-meter run: Natalie Buford, Patriot, 12:23.36
100-meter hurdles: Ava Rice, Battlefield, 15:45
300-meter hurdles: Madyson Kannon, Battlefield, 45.12
400-meter relay: Osbourn Park, 51:59
1,600-meter relay: Osbourn Park (Danielle Darfour, Foladayo Akinbi, Lena Gooden, Kacey Kelly) 4:05.33
3,200-meter relay: Woodbridge (Hannah Hasselius, Kailey Lamont, Emani Thompson, Penny Nowell-Shortt) 10:26.78
High jump: Foladayo Akinbi (Osbourn Park) 5-02.00
Pole vault: Viviana Rodriguez (Osbourn Park) 11-00
Long jump: Lena Gooden, Osbourn Park, 20-00
Triple jump: Ayanna Williams, Potomac, 36-03.75
Shot put: Naomi Woolfolk, Hylton, 35-10
Discus: Naomi Woolfolk, Hylton, 133-10
