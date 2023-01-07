Potomac first-year head boys basketball coach Anthony Mills, an alumnus, is well aware of the Blue Blood template that has netted three Virginia state titles: play good defense, take smart shots, play unselfishly and take pride in helping your teammates to succeed.
That template, birthed under legendary Potomac coach Kendall Hayes and continued under longtime coach Keith Honore, was on display once again in Friday night’s 71-41 victory over Colgan in a Cardinal District game.
Potomac’s suffocating trap gave Colgan fits in the first half, holding the Sharks to 13.6 percent shooting and forcing 15 turnovers in the first half as the Panthers led 46-14 at halftime and went on to win by 30.
B. J. Fofana scored seven points and Kenny DeGuzman added six to fuel a 23-7 first quarter run that gave Potomac a lead it would never relinquish. DeGuzman scored all of his 17 points in the first half, including three three-pointers in four attempts for Potomac (11-2 overall, 4-0 in district play).
Colgan (8-3, 0-4) went without a field goal (0 for 10) in the second quarter and missed 10 free throws overall.
“I was pleased with the [way we played in] the first half,” Mills said. “When you go to Potomac, all you hear is defense, defense, defense, first under Coach Hayes and then under Keith Honore. But that [can be attributed to] how well these guys practice. It’s a very high level practice with each player pushing one another.”
Potomac also had strong ball movement, which gave players like DeGuzman great looks on the perimeter (which led to making to three pointers) and TJ Bethea took good shots inside to help the Panthers build an insurmountable halftime lead of 46-14.
The final quarter was played under a running clock as Potomac continued to extend its lead. Jayden Harris, who scored 17 overall, scored 11 of Potomac’s 19 points in the third quarter.
Mills said making things difficult offensively for opponents is one of the things Potomac tries to emphasize in practice.
“We try to stress the importance of making other teams feel uncomfortable,” Mills said. “And we were able to do a good job with that in the first half.”
For Colgan, Skyler Smith had 14 points and Nate Ament had 11.
DeGuzman said the defensive energy expended by the Panthers helped open things up offensively.
“Good defense leads to good transition basketball and scoring,” DeGuzman said. “I was just happy to get back to myself, playing my game [which results from] working hard in practice.”
During the second quarter DeGuzman landed hard on the court, appeared to hurt his knee, and was briefly examined by the trainer before sitting out a few minutes. When he returned in the second half, he appeared to favor the unaffected leg some.
“I did have trouble playing defense in the second half I’m just glad some of the freshmen came in and did a great job,” DeGuzman said.
Mills praised his team’s ability to work together as well as its ability to move the ball, which led to fairly balanced scoring.
“We’ve had three or four top scorers in each game,” Mills said. “Our coaches do a good job of telling our kids to stay composed and be unselfish. We tell our kids, “Tonight might not be your night, so you need to get the ball to someone else and let them do their thing. WInning the game is the most important thing; individual accomplishments are nice, but winning the game comes first.”
COLGAN (8-3, 0-4) Murphy1 1 0-0 2, Smith 5 3-6 14, Grant 0 1-2 1, Eulyma 1 1-2 3, Carr 0 1-3 1, Eppley 1 0-0 2, Kotter 1 0-0 2, Ament 2 3-6 12, Ali 0 2-2 2, Bock 2, 0-0 2. Totals—13 7 11-21 41.
POTOMAC (11-2 , 4-0) Fofana 5 2-2 13, Okafor 0 2-3 2, DeGuzman 6 2-2 17, Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Harris 7 1-2 17, Allen 0 0-1 0, Rodney-Sandy 0 0-2 0,. Bethea 7 0-0 18. Totals—26 7-9 71.
Halftime score—Potomac 46-14. Three-point goals—Colgan 3 (Ament 2, Smith), Potomac 5 (DeGuzman 3, Fofana. Harris. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—Colgan bench.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.