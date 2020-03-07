Considering the tradition that exists at Potomac, the season probably wasn’t supposed to end like this—losing in the Group 6 state quarterfinals to Western Branch, 66-56, as happened Friday night at Hylton High School.
And yet, in a fashion befitting of their Blue Blood brethren, the 2019-20 edition of the Potomac Panthers put aside a disappointing and mistake-filled first half that saw them trail by 13 at halftime to pull within a point at 51-50 on Anthony Jackson’s driving layup with 4:39 to play.
Then after Western Branch’s Efrem Johnson made a layup three seconds later to give his team a 53-50 lead, Potomac missed three straight attempts from the field and the Bruins made 13 of their final 16 free throws to pull away as the Panthers (23-4) saw their 14-game winning streak snapped and their season end in somewhat heartbreaking fashion.
Western Branch (21-5), which made it to states for the third time in its past four seasons, went out to a fast 16-5 first quarter start and never trailed after Potomac scored the first two baskets of the game. Western Branch, which made seven three-pointers overall, shot 50 percent (5 for 10) from the field in the first quarter, including making their first three three-point attempts. Overall, the Bruins made 5 of 7 three-point attempts in the first half, which played a key role in the victory.
Buoyed by Johnson, a 6-4 sophomore guard, who scored half of his game-high 24 points in the second quarter, Western Branch actually extended its lead by halftime after Bobby Johnson was fouled on a three-point attempt with .4 seconds left and made the ensuing three free throws. Potomac coach Keith Honore was visibly upset at the time, waving a towel and yelling audibly while storming the sideline.
“We made some bad decisions at the end of the first half, but I overreacted,” Honore said. “It wasn’t catastrophic, but I probably made it seem that way. But it’s a credit to those guys that play for me. I am not an easy guy to play for and I love them. Fortunately, they love me back and they came back in the second half.”
Honore chalked up the 16-11 run Potomac went on in the third quarter during which Manny White scored seven of his team-high 15 points to pure determination and playing traditional Potomac basketball.
“That’s the Blue Blood tradition [which is] important to those guys,” Honore said. “Unfortunately we are a victim of our own success. Other teams, if they get to states, people are turning cartwheels. But for us, it’s status quo. That’s the way we want it. We want our guys to come to the gym every practice feeling the weight of expectations, but at the same time, [it’s difficult] for a bunch of 15-17-year-olds to live up to those expectations.”
“In my 15 years at Potomac, we’ve only done it [win a state title] twice, and people forget how hard it is to get here. The guys played their tails off, but when you did yourself a 13-point hole and use up a lot of energy, it takes a lot out of you. Unfortunately, we didn’t have enough left at the end against a good basketball team.”
White not only took charge of Potomac’s offense for much of the game, he led the way defensively, although it was a total team effort that forced 18 Western Branch turnovers. Honore lauded the play of his senior, who along with juniors Kejahn Rainey, Caleb Satchell, and Lorin Hall, among others, fueled the comeback with their edition of Potomac’s traditionally suffocating half-court trap.
“I told him in the room [after the game], he was the major reason we had a 14-game winning streak. He was a major piece to us winning a district and regional title. He changed his game during the season. We challenged him to show more leadership, make good choices, and he nailed it tonight. And that gave us a chance.”
Despite coming up short of its ultimate goal, Honore was asked if the team could take solace in its previous accomplishments. Honore smiled wryly before answering.
“There’s very little a coach can say to a team right now to take the sting out of it,” Honore said. “But eventually, I certainly hope they will look back on this as a great season. Because that’s what it was.”
WESTERN BRANCH (21-5) Evans 3 4-8 13, Edmonds 3 2-2 9, Farrelly 2 0-2 4, E. Johnson 5 12-13 24, B. Johnson 2 9-10 14, Dovell 1 0-0 2. Totals--16 27-35 66.
POTOMAC (22-4) Hall 3 0-0 8, Rainey 1 10-12 12, Satchell 1 0-0 2, White 4 6-7 15, Harris 2 8-10 11, Wright 2 0-0 4, Jackson 2 0-0 4. Totals—13 24-29 56.
Halftime score—Western Branch, 35-22. Three-point goals—Western Branch 7 (Evans 3, E. Johnson 2, Edmonds, B. Johnson), Potomac 3 (Hall 2, White). Fouled out—Satchell. Technical fouls—none.
