Potomac and Gainesville high schools would drop from Class 6 to Class 5 for the next four-year cycle under the Virginia High School League’s Recommended Alignment Committee plan released Saturday.
But the activities directors for Potomac and Gainesville said both schools will appeal that change and petition to remain in Class 6 Region B, of which they are currently a member of.
The two schools would stay in the Cardinal District (Potomac) and the Cedar Run District (Gainesville) under the realignment plan. The Cardinal and Cedar Run districts will also have the same schools as they do now.
The new alignment would be for the 2023-24 through 2026-27 school years.
Schools have until Aug. 8 to request an appeal to their placement. The deadline to submit an opposition to an appeal is Aug. 15. The appeals committee will meet Aug. 23 to hear appeals and recommend the final alignment plan to the VHSL’s Executive Committee. Appeals to the executive committee are due by Sept. 6.
On Sept. 27, the executive committee will vote on the final alignment plan.
The realignment changes were determined by the March 31, 2022 enrollment figures. Without a senior class, Gainesville was listed with 1,377 students for 2021-22. But the addition of a senior class this school year will push Gainesville up to 2,000 students with more coming in for the future.
"It appears our enrollment was based on last year's numbers," Gainesville activities director Jason Ritenour said.
Potomac's enrollment for grades 9-12 was listed at 1,503, a figure that was used as the dividing line between Class 5 and Class 6 for the next cycle. The first school above Potomac is Glen Allen and they are listed as Class 6 with an enrollment of 1,505.
"We are like two students away from the cutoff using the numbers they used," Potomac activities director Melissa Bankert said. "We are always a large 5 or a small 6. We have been increasing our enrollment and hope to stay in 6 and not keep switching."
Under the proposed changes, the Class 6 Region B would be 15 schools with Mountain View, Stafford and Brooke Point from Stafford County replacing Potomac, Gainesville and John Champe. John Champe is slated to move to Class 4, but will stay in the Cedar Run District. Class 6 Region B would be the largest of the classification’s four regions.
Class 5 Region D would have 19 schools, the largest of the classification’s four regions.
Brentsville and Manassas Park will remain in Class 3 Region B.
