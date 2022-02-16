On the same court where they lost 57-30 just a week ago, Potomac girls basketball got their revenge, turning the tables on Forest Park for a 56-35 road victory Tuesday in the Cardinal District Tournament semifinals.
Junior Tiana Jackson led the third-seeded Panthers (13-4) with 13 points, while junior Trinity Galindo scored 13 for the second-seeded Bruins (12-10). Forest Park was without leading scorer Angel Jones.
Both teams, along with top-seeded Woodbridge, advance to regionals, which start Monday.
Woodbridge hosts Potomac Thursday at 7 p.m. in the district tournament final.
On Tuesday, a fairly low scoring first quarter ended with Potomac leading Forest Park 11-7. Junior Lajayla Lipscomb led the Panthers with five points, while Galindo and senior Bella Gomez scored three apiece for the Bruins.
The second quarter ended up being the exact opposite, with the two teams combining for 26 points. Tiana Jackson led Potomac with five points, while Galindo and Gomez again scored three apiece for the Bruins, along with three more from freshman Makaela Daguiso. Potomac led 26-18 at the half.
The third quarter was dominated by Potomac, who scored five of the first eight and ten of the first sixteen. Jackson scored twice from beyond the arc. For Forest Park, Galindo also hit two three-pointers while junior Johnae Young added two of her own.
The Panthers jumped out even further in the fourth quarter, scoring the first eight points to expand their lead to 23 behind four from freshman Taylor Allen. The next five came from Forest Park, including another three from Galindo. The two teams traded shots for the final three minutes, with Forest Park sophomore Brianna Shelton hitting two of three from the charity stripe.
For Potomac head coach Shanice Fuller, the answer to the turnaround between games laid in the third quarter. “We forced a lot more turnovers and went for the easy buckets more, “ she said. “Overall, we just played harder."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.