Potomac High School’s girls basketball team needed a win over Forest Park.
A victory would keep the Panthers unbeaten in the Cardinal District. But more importantly, it would come against a quality opponent that entered the game 3-0 in the district and had defeated Potomac by two points in each of their last two outings.
Until the Jan. 14 matchup with the Bruins, the Panthers had faced three district opponents with a combined three wins. Now they had a chance to prove they were for real.
With senior Natayvia Lipscomb leading the way, the Panthers got their wish. The senior scored a career-high 35 points and added 15 rebounds as Potomac won 58-49.
“This was a statement game,” Potomac head coach Shanice Fuller said. “[It said] watch out for Potomac. I was proud of the girls.”
Potomac (5-0 in the district and 8-1 overall) has relied on varsity veterans and newcomers as it tries to capture its first Cardinal District title since 2013 and post its first winning record since going 18-9 in 2015-16.
Potomac fields a small but athletic lineup. Lipscomb and her sister, Lajayla Lipscomb, are the most experienced players. Natayvia is a four-year starter who is less than 150 points from reaching 1,000 for her career. Against Forest Park, Natayvia gave the Panthers numerous second-chance opportunities with her rebounding.
She came to Potomac in the same season that Fuller, a former Georgetown University player, took over for Tiffany Jenkins as head coach.
“To me, she really hasn’t reached her full potential,” Fuller said. “She’s so competitive. You saw it her freshman year and each year she’s getting better. The one thing that’s changed is her leadership.”
Lajayla, a junior, moved up to varsity from the junior varsity at the end of her freshman season.
“She’s one of those kids you have to have on the floor,” Fuller said. “She takes us to the next level.”
The arrival of freshmen guards Olivea Puller and Taylor Allen and junior guard Tiana Jackson (a transfer from Wakefield High School) have only bolstered Potomac’s play.
They’ve helped to offset the departure of sophomore guard Kenneah DeGuzman. A returning starter for Potomac, DeGuzman transferred to Freedom-Woodbridge the first day of tryouts, Fuller said. DeGuzman averages almost 19 points a game for the Eagles.
“It caught me by surprise,” Fuller said. “I did not know that was happening.”
Puller and Allen form an effective tandem. The two played together at Potomac Middle School.
“They bring energy and athleticism,” Fuller said. “They understand the game of basketball and play hard.”
