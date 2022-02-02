Potomac (10-2 overall, 7-1 Cardinal) girls basketball forced multiple turnovers in the fourth quarter Tuesday night en route to a 44-40 comeback victory at Colgan (8-7, 4-3).

Colgan had led up until the last two minutes of the game.

Potomac kicked off the game with two steals in the first minute and a half, scoring the first four points of the game behind freshman Taylor Allen and senior Natayvia Lipscomb.

Capitalizing off of a subsequent four and a half minute scoring drought for the Panthers, Colgan then outscored them 7-3 over the rest of the first quarter behind a three from Najah Perryman and two each from Bea Quiroz and Peyton Ray.

Colgan’s offense exploded in the second quarter. After a fairly back and forth first few minutes that saw the two teams battle it out to a tight 13-12 game halfway through the second with, the Sharks recorded a 10-2 run over the final three minutes.

Perryman kicked it off with her second of two three-pointers in the half, as did Ray with a minute and a half left. The only scoring for the Panthers in this period came via a layup for Allen with two minutes left.

The third period was another tight, closely fought affair that for the first few minutes literally had the teams trading baskets. Allen scored almost immediately into the third, followed by Perryman shortly after. Ray hit another three, Quiroz scored four, and and Lipscomb was good for six for the Panthers.

Potomac dominated the fourth quarter. After Colgan began it by turning a forced turnover into a pair of successful free throws by Kristina McWhinney, Potomac forced three straight turnovers en route to a 6-0 run to cut the deficit to just three.

Ray hit another two from the stripe to make it a 38-33 game, but the Panthers would score the next nine points to make it a 42-38 game with a minute left to play, including six straight from Lipscomb.

The Sharks clawed back with points from Asia Peterson and Brianna Long, but Potomac would hold on for the comeback victory.

When asked about what adjustments her team made for the fourth quarter, including the several forced turnovers, Potomac head coach Shanice Fuller credited their aggressiveness. “We really got after the ball and went for the easy baskets,” she said. “Colgan slowed us down, but the girls found a way to win. They always find a way to win.”

Lajayla Lipscomb scored 14 points for Potomac and Natayvia Lipscomb totaled 12.

Ray led Colgan with 13 points and Perryman added 11.