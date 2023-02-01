The Blue Blood template that has become the hallmark of Potomac’s boys’ basketball program for many years, which consists of playing staunch defense, drawing charges on offense, and moving the ball with precision, has become a staple on the girls’ side this season to the tune of 13 consecutive victories.
That streak continued Tuesday night in a 42-37 victory over visiting Colgan. Potomac (13-5 overall, 10-0 in district play) appears likely to win the Cardinal District despite getting off to a slow start on the season. Potomac also beat Colgan 56-53 Jan. 6.
Meanwhile, Colgan (12-8, 6-3) overcame a slow start that saw the Sharks trail 12-4 after one quarter to pull as close as 39-37 with 33.6 seconds left on two free throws by A. J. Jones, who led all scorers with 19 points. Ultimately, Taylor Allen sealed the victory with two clutch free throws with 16.7 seconds to play for Potomac.
Both teams had difficulty in the first quarter. Potomac made 6 of 18 shots in the first quarter, but the Panthers ended the period on a 6-0 run and a 12-4 first quarter, highlighted by four points each from Lajayla Lipscomb and Allen. Colgan made just 1 of 9 shots for the quarter (11.1 percent).
However, the Sharks came alive in the second quarter, led by 10 points from Jones, but still trailed 24-19 at halftime. Colgan outscored Potomac, 10-7, in the third quarter led by six points from Brianna Long. But the Panthers used 6 of 9 shooting from the line in the fourth quarter to preserve the victory. Colgan’s difficulties at the line might have proved costly The Sharks missed eight free throws in the game, while Potomac missed five.
Potomac coach Shanice Fuller said the fact the Panthers had played Colgan before was an advantage.
“I told the girls [before the game],’They’ve played us before. We’ve played them before. It all comes down to execution,” Fuller said. “Colgan is a very disciplined team and we always benefit by playing Colgan.”
Another factor in keeping the Panthers’ winning streak alive is the team’s determination to pull together in difficult times. Fuller said.
”These girls are just finding a way to pull games out,” Fuller said. “Regardless of how close the games get, how crazy, they keep playing and it’s paying off.”
The common denominator in each of the 13 consecutive victories is Potomac’s ability to do three things—share the ball, rebound, and defend. Fuller said.
“That’s our motto and it’s [also] one of the things we can control—how hard we defend,” Fuller said.
Tiana Jackson and Taylor Allen each scored 10 points for Potomac, but the Panthers were led by Lajayla Lipscomb, who notched 12.
Lipscomb said the Panthers’ transition game is a constant factor.
“In practice we really work on that,” Lipscomb said. “We know that some teams aren’t quick enough to get back on defense, and so we know we can score a lot of points. Because we have played Colgan before, we kind of know what their abilities are. It’s fun to play them because they are a really talented team.”
COLGAN (12-8, 6-3) Jones 3 10-14 19, Quinn 1 0-0 3, Williams 1 1-2, Long 5 1-4 11, Barksdale 0 0-0 0. Totals—10 12-20 42.
POTOMAC (13-5, 10-0) Jackson 4 0-1 10, Puller 1 2-6 5, Riley 1 0-0 3, Ofusumensha 1 0-0 2. Lipscomb 4 4-4 12. Allen 4 2-2 10, Thomas 0 0-1 0. Totals—15 7-11 37.
Halftime score—Potomac, 24-19. Three-point goals—Colgan 4 (Jones 2, Quinn, Williams), Potomac 4 (Jackson 2, Puller 2, Riley). Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.
