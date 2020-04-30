As she watched heartbreaking images of people unable to visit loved ones inside nursing homes because of the coronavirus pandemic, Julie Ericson saw a teachable moment for her Potomac High School girls lacrosse team.
Ericson encouraged the players to write letters to those isolated right now at local nursing homes. It didn’t matter whether the players knew anyone there or not.
Ericson wanted the players to realize how blessed they are since they could still go outside, while others could not. She also thought it was important the nursing home residents knew the outside world was still thinking of them.
With Prince William County Public Schools closed for the rest of the year, the players have used some of their extra free time to write two rounds of notes with a third soon on its way.
“It was thought provoking for the [players] to come up in a mature way how to express themselves emotionally,” Ericson said. “I wanted them to understand that there are people more affected by this than them.”
Ericson, who is a Prince William County social worker, said she proposed the idea and provided guidelines of what to say and a list of local nursing homes. She did not read the letters or proofread them, but offered to buy stamps and envelopes and drop them off at each player’s house. Ericson never received requests for either.
The players, though, did ask for some coaching on what to write.
“I told them to say how you are feeling and hope they are safe and let them know what you do,” Ericson said.
After the initial push to send these out, Ericson said she received no questions when it was time to write the second batch of letters.
“This is something bigger than them,” Ericson said. “We want to let [the nursing home residents] know that we know how hard it is for them.”
As a girl scout, junior captain Kaylee Shartzer has some experience writing letters to soldiers. For the nursing home residents, she knew what she wanted to write, but wasn’t sure how to write it.
In the end, she spoke from the heart.
“It was definitely refreshing,” Shartzer said. “There are other people who have it worse off than I do.”
