Kejahn Rainey received the pass down on the right baseline before lofting the ball toward an oncoming Larry Wright. The 6-foot-5 center took it from there, stuffing the ball through the hoop to send the home Potomac basketball crowd into a frenzy.
The basket extended the Panthers’ lead to 14 points with just under three minutes left Friday in their eventual 55-48 win over Massaponax in the Class 6 Region B boys basketball final. But more importantly the basket represented something else: An exclamation point.
In a tight back and forth game through the first three quarters, Potomac led by seven going into the fourth before quickly pulling away and eliminating any chance for the Panthers to rally. Wright’s dunk provided the perfect outlet for the Potomac fans to erupt with a deafening roar as chants of Blue Bloods echoed throughout the rafters.
“That was good stuff right there,” Potomac head coach Keith Honore said. “That got things rocking. It just infused us with energy.”
The Panthers (23-3) will play again next Friday in the state quarterfinals at Hylton High School at 7:30 p.m. They will host the runner-up from Region A, which is comprised of teams from the Virginia Beach/Richmond area. The Region A final is Monday between Western Branch and Thomas Dale.
Potomac and Massaponax struggled to get into a rhythm for much of the game. Potomac totaled 19 turnovers and Massaponax 21. Neither team led by more than four through the first two quarters.
But the steady play of senior guard Manny White kept Potomac going. White finished with a team-high 17 points. He went 7 of 10 from the field and 2 of 2 from the free-throw line.
He also did a good job defending, especially down the stretch to disrupt Massaponax’s offense.
“He’s our guy,” Honore said. “I feel sorry for him. He hasn’t gotten the individual accolades.”
Potomac, which shot 54 percent from the field, began to take control late in the third. After Massaponax got within two with 1:33 remaining, Potomac outscored the Panthers 13-1 over the next five minutes.
Potomac stretched its lead to as many as 17 after Rainey stole the ball and recorded a three-point play with 2:15 left. That came right after he assisted on Wright’s dunk.
The capacity crowd, which included Potomac’s all-time leading boys scorer and former Maryland standout Eric Hayes, erupted once again with Potomac fans emitting ear-splitting screams. Even the Potomac players on the bench struggled to contain themselves after Rainey’s play. Anthony Jackson was so excited he raced behind the bench.
Massaponax finished the game going 5 of 13 from the free-throw line and 1 of 11 from the 3-point line.
