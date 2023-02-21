Abdul Kanneh (Potomac) has re-signed with the Canadian Football League’s Ottawa REDBLACKS on a one-year contract.
Kanneh has played eight seasons in the CFL, including five with Ottawa over two different stints.
In an injury-shortened 2022 season, Kanneh recorded 37 tackles, two interceptions and one forced fumble in 12 games for the REDBLACKS.
Kanneh was a CFL all-star in 2015 and an East Division all-star in 2016 for Ottawa.
Wright joins Mercury
Monica Wright Rogers (Forest Park) is the new assistant general manager for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury.
Wright Rogers comes over from the NBA league office, where she served as the Elite Basketball Women’s Operations Lead.
Wright Rogers was the second overall pick in the 2010 WNBA Draft by Minnesota and won two WNBA titles with the Lynx in 2011 and 2013.
She’s a former assistant coach at her collegiate alma mater, Virginia.
Cassedy makes mark
Christopher Newport University freshman pitcher Brandon Cassedy (Colgan) became the first player in the program’s 42-year history to strike out nine or more batters in his collegiate debut.
Cassedy achieved this milestone Feb. 18 when he struck out nine over six scoreless innings in the Captains’ 5-0 victory over New Paltz.
Overall, Cassedy allowed a single hit and only faced two batters more than the minimum. Cassedy was the 2022 Class 6 state baseball player of the year.
Campbell traded to Storm
Woodbridge High School graduate Kyree Campbell is now with the Sioux Falls Storm of the Indoor Football League.
The Storm acquired the defensive lineman in a trade with the Bay Area Panthers. Last season, Campbell played in seven games for the Green Bay Blizzard, recording 12 tackles and a sack in his first IFL season.
A-10 honors Oduro
Gainesville resident Josh Oduro was named the Atlantic 10 men’s basketball player of the week.
The George Mason University senior averaged 22 points, 9.5 rebounds. 3.0 steals. 2.0 assists and 1.5 blocks in the Patriots’ two wins last week.
He totaled a game-high 25 points Feb. 18 against LaSalle. He posted his league-leading 11th double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds Feb. 15 against George Washington.
