Potomac High School graduate Jesus Gibbs is among the 484 position players named to the watch list for the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl.
A defensive lineman, Gibbs is in his third year playing at Towson. He transferred there from South Carolina.
Gibbs had three games with at least four tackles each before ending the 2021 season due to injury, including three total tackles for loss. He was recently featured on Bruce Feldman's 2022 College Football "Freaks" List as one of the top college football players with unique physical abilities.
Tony Vinson was the last Towson player to compete in the Senior Bowl (1994).
The Senior Bowl is Feb. 4, 2023. Players who are 2018 high school graduates or a true four-year player are eligible to compete in the Senior Bowl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.