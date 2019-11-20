Potomac High School graduate Josh Brunais is a part of a new program that will allow members of the U.S. Paralympic National Soccer Team to train full-time.
On Monday, he and three other teammates began practice in Atlanta for the U.S. Soccer-sponsored Centralized Training. Brunais was one of seven players selected for an opportunity that’s been three years in the making. The program will add players each year. At age 32, Brunais is the oldest member of this initial class.
Each player signs a one-year contract that is funded by U.S. Soccer. Players must cover their meals and living expenses. The team will train at a number of facilities in Atlanta, including one used by the city’s Major League Soccer team, the United.
“This is the first time these players have had the opportunity and a clear pathway as someone who aspires to be a future U.S. Men’s National Team player,” said Stuart Sharp, the U.S. Para 7-a-side men’s national team head coach.
With a system in place at the grass-roots level, Sharp said the Centralized Training program opens doors for players, including competing in college on the pro level or on the national team.
Players are eligible for the program if they have suffered from one of three physical disabilities: cerebral palsy, a stroke or a traumatic brain injury.
Brunais suffered multiple brain injuries while serving overseas as an Army Ranger. After 10 years in the Army, Brunais medically retired in 2015. Brunais was awarded the Purple Heart and Soldier’s Medal during his time in the Middle East.
Brunais was a co-captain on the U.S. team that won a bronze medal at the Parapan American Games in Peru in August.
The U.S. Paralympic National Soccer Team’s next tournament is in May at the IFCPF Nation’s Cup in Italy.
For more information
If anyone who has CP, TBI, or a stroke wants to get involved with the U.S. PNT, contact coach Stuart Sharp at SSharp@ussoccer.org
