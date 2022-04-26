Potomac graduate Josh Brunais is a member of the 2022 U.S. Para Men’s Soccer Team that will compete in the IFCPF World Cup April 27-May 16 in Salou, Spain.
Brunais is one of 14 players on the U.S. Team. The Americans enter the tournament ranked sixth in the world. They will face Iran (May 3) and Australia (May 7) in Group C play.
The U.S. finished sixth at the 2019 World Cup.
This is the men’s first international competition since the Parapan American Games in Aug, 2019. Brunais was the co-captain of that bronze-medal winning team.
Players are eligible for the Para Men’s Soccer Team if they have suffered from one of three physical disabilities: cerebral palsy, a stroke or a traumatic brain injury.
Brunais suffered multiple brain injuries while serving overseas as an Army Ranger. After 10 years in the Army, Brunais medically retired in 2015. Brunais was awarded the Purple Heart and Soldier’s Medal during his time in the Middle East.
2022 IFCPF MEN’S WORLD CUP - U.S. PARA MNT ROSTER BY POSITION (HOMETOWN)
GOALKEEPERS (2): Sean Boyle (Minneapolis, Minn.), Marc Estrella (Bakersfield, Calif.)
DEFENDERS (4): Drew Bremer (East Grand Rapids, Mich.), Joshua Brunais (Stafford, Va.), Jacob Crumbley (Fortson, Ga.), Jacob Kaplan (Morganville, N.J.)
MIDFIELDERS (5): Adam Ballou (Virginia Beach, Va.), Chileshe Chitulangoma (Rochester, Minn.), Cameron DeLillo (Blandon, Penn.), Ben Lindau (Chicago, Ill.), Kevin McCandlish (Chesapeake, Va.)
FORWARDS (3): Shea Hammond (Montclaire, N.J.), Jonah Meyer-Crothers (Sylvania, Ohio), John Sullivan (Tucson, Ariz.)
