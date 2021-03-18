Potomac graduate Nana Opoku is a big reason for Mount St. Mary's return to the NCAA Tournament

Nana Opoku’s face said it all.
After shooting 3 for 11 from the field and committing six turnovers in back-to-back games Jan. 21-22 against Central Connecticut, the Potomac High School graduate looked, in the eyes of his Mount St. Mary’s head coach Dan Engelstad “defeated and deflated.”
Something was clearly wrong. So Opoku and Engelstad met to figure out the problem and discuss next steps.
First off, Engelstad assured Opoku the situation was not as dire as it seemed. Opoku continued to thrive defensively as a 6-foot-9 shot blocker and rebounder.
Engelstad also attributed some of Opoku’s offensive struggles to playing out of position for those two games. Injuries to other players pushed Opoku more outside where Central Connecticut dared him to shoot the 3. Opoku did, but only converted one of his seven attempts.
Engelstad lifted Opoku’s spirits further by reviewing the game film and noticing spots on the floor Opoku could use to his advantage. Engelstad encouraged Opoku to drive to the basket. Opoku already possessed an effective two-foot floater in the paint. All Opoku needed to do was assert himself more.
The conversation did wonders for Opoku’s confidence.
In Mount St. Mary’s next game Jan. 30 against Sacred Heart, Opoku tallied a season-high 19 points.
He has not let up since, reaching double figures in nine of his next 10 games to help the Mountaineers qualify for the NCAA Tournament after capturing the Northeast Conference Tournament title. Along the way, Opoku received extra validation for his efforts after the NEC named him the league’s defensive player of the year and the tournament MVP.
"He's taken huge strides," Englestad said.
As long as he can remember, Opoku has battled the perception he’s a one-dimensional player, a guy who could use his height to score off layups and dunks, but nothing more.
The reality is far different.
Opoku’s all-around play is a big reason why the Mountaineers (12-10) are back in the NCAA’s for the first time since 2017 when they meet Texas Southern (16-8) Thursday in a 5:10 p.m. No. 16 seed-play-in game in Bloomington, Indiana.
The other reason, though, starts with his attitude. Instead of giving up, he sought Engelstad's counsel. It's something he's always done. When faced with a challenge, Opoku pushes forward with one purpose in mind:
“To not let this be a reason to prove the doubters right,” Opoku said.
****
Doubt. Confusion. Embarrassment.
Opoku felt all three when he was cut from the Potomac Middle School basketball team as a seventh grader. It made no sense.
Basketball was his thing.
His father Alfred, who is from Ghana, tried to spark his son’s interest in the family sport, soccer. But after a brief dalliance with soccer and football, Opoku focused on hoops. He loved watching it on TV. All the excitement generated by the highly-flying dunks and fast pace captivated him.
His prospects looked up after playing for the local AAU team and making the sixth grade team at Potomac Middle. He even made the first cut at seventh-grade tryouts. But when the coach posted the final roster, Opoku's name was not on it.
“My heart sank,” Opoku said. “I was so thrown off. I had so many questions. Basketball is so popular here.”
Opoku does not remember if the coach explained why he cut him. But he does remember the coach asking Opoku if he wanted to help as a team manager. Looking for anyway to stay connected, Opoku agreed.
“It lit a fire under me,” Opoku said. “I became a gym rat.”
Potomac High School head boys basketball coach Keith Honore noticed Opoku’s drive right away when Opoku arrived as a 6-foot-2 freshman with tremendous upside.
“He definitely matured on defense first, but that’s pretty typical,” Honore said. “It doesn’t take as much skill as it does on offense. Over time, he became an offensive weapon and became a complete player.”
Opoku spent his first year on the freshman team and his sophomore season on the junior varsity team. But by junior year, Honore saw enough to promote Opoku to varsity. Working primarily with assistant Chad Anderson, Opoku kept pushing himself to become more well-rounded.
Opoku began the season as a reserve, but then replaced DeVante Bailey in the starting lineup after Bailey missed a few games. Opoku remained a fixture in the top five in helping Potomac win the 5A state final.
As a senior, he helped Potomac return to the state tournament and finished his high school career with a slew of honors: first-team, all-state and Conference 15 and 5A Region Player of the Year.
Although still raw and skinny, Opoku was 6-7 now and attracting the interest of colleges. Competing over the summer between his junior and senior seasons with his AAU team, Opoku received increased attention from Mount St. Mary’s and James Madison University.
In the fall of his senior season, Opoku chose the Mountaineers primarily for two reasons: proximity to his Woodbridge home and because “it felt like family. I was wanted and I needed.”
Honore remembers one local basketball coach questioning then Mount St. Mary’s head coach Jamion Christian's decision to sign such an unheralded prospect like Opoku. The person's comments make Honore laugh even today.
“He said the coach who recruited Nana will be fired in two years,” Honore said. “Anyone who knows basketball understood that Nana’s best basketball days were ahead of him. That’s proven to be true.”
Even if it means doing something he’d prefer avoiding.
Opoku was never a huge fan of weight lifting at Potomac, but he recognized the need for added bulk if he was going to compete at the Division I level. Since he arrived at Mount St. Mary’s, the 210-pound Opoku has added 45 pounds of muscle.
It was another example of Opoku's progress and desire to become an elite player at the Division I level.
“He has the measurables to make a lot of money as a pro basketball player,” Engelstad said. “He’s someone who keeps getting better and taking huge strides.”
