The Northeast Conference named Potomac graduate Nana Opoku the league’s defensive player of the year.
The Mount St. Mary’s redshirt junior forward is averaging 1.9 blocks a game, including a league best 2.1 a game.
He also is averaging 7.2 rebounds a game along with 9.7 points a game, while shooting 47.2 percent from the field. Opoku has averaged 12.4 points in the team’s last seven games.
Opoku is the third Mountaineer to win NEC Defensive Player of the Year honors, joining Chris Wray (2017-18) and Mychal Kearse (2005-06 and 2006-07).
Mount St. Mary's heads to Wagner on Saturday to face the top-seeded Seahawks in the Northeast Conference semifinals.
The Colonial Athletic Association selected Woodbridge resident Matt Lewis as the men’s basketball player of the year.
The James Madison University senior leads the CAA in scoring with a career-best 19.7 points a game average. He also averaged 3.7 assists (fifth in the CAA), while recording a 2.0 assist/turnover ratio, good for third in the league and shooting 46.8 percent from the field (third in the league).
Lewis is the Dukes’ first player of the year in 30 years and the only the third overall in the program’s history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.