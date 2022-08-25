Tommy Thigpen knows something about playing linebacker for a Prince William County high school as well as at North Carolina.
That background helped the Tar Heels secure a commitment Wednesday night from Unity Reed senior Amare Campbell. Campbell made the announcement at Unity Reed.
Campbell chose the Tar Heels over his other two finalists, Maryland and West Virginia.
"The overall love from UNC was just so overwhelming, I loved it," Campbell said.
Thigpen played a big role in that decision. The former Potomac High School all-American is currently North Carolina's co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach. He was a three-time all-ACC linebacker for the Tar Heels before the New York Giants selected him in the fifth round of the 1993 NFL Draft.
Campbell said he plans to sign with North Carolina in December, graduate early and then enroll in college in January. Campbell is the first local player to commit to North Carolina since Woodbridge graduate Kyree Campbell in 2015.
Campbell said he chose to commit Wednesday since it's five days away from his birthday on Aug. 29th. He also wanted to do it as a way to generate some season-opening hype. The Lions host Westfield Friday at 7 p.m.
Campbell recorded 100 tackles, 4.5 sacks and 18 tackles for loss in 2021. He takes over the middle linebacker position for the graduated first-team, all-state pick Shawn Murphy (a freshman at Alabama).
Campbell also is a returning starter at tight end.
Campbell is rated the No. 38 senior in Virginia by 247Sports.
