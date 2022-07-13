Potomac High School graduate Trey Porter is playing for the Toronto Raptors’ Las Vegas Summer League Team.
This is the 6-foot-11 center’s first time with an NBA team.
Porter spent the last two seasons playing for a first-division team in Bulgaria. For the 2019-20, he played for three clubs in two different countries in Hungary and Turkey.
He has played in two games so far, averaging 1.0 points a game.
Porter finished his college career playing at Nevada. He started 34 games and led the team in blocks. Porter also averaged 7.2 points and 4.7 rebounds a game. He transferred to Nevada from Old Dominion.
