Potomac High School graduate Kyle Honore died Tuesday after being hit by a train near the entrance of Wingate University (N.C.), according to school officials.
Honore was a freshman at the school, which released the information about his death Wednesday morning in an email alert to the Wingate community.
The university said that Honore was hit by the train just before 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. He was taken to the hospital where he passed away.
Wingate is “meeting with Kyle’s family and helping them deal with this terrible tragedy."
Wingate is also offering counseling services for students. Wingate also said details for a campus vigil and funeral arrangements will be shared once they are available.”
Honore was a first-team, all-state basketball selection this past season along with being the Class 6 Region B and Cardinal District Player of the Year in playing for his father Keith Honore. Keith Honore led Potomac for 17 seasons before retiring after this season as the Panthers' head boys basketball coach.
Kyle was also all-state as a sophomore and junior.
Kyle was a four-year varsity player and three-year starter at point guard for Potomac who tallied 1,003 career points. Kyle averaged 19.3 points a game this past season. He signed with Division II Wingate after the high school season was over.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.