Down three with 14.7 seconds remaining Tuesday, the Forest Park Bruins had the ball with a chance to send the game to overtime. With a “DEFENSE” chant echoing through Potomac’s gym, the visitors came up short as time ran out before they got a shot on the rim.
Potomac (20-3) won the game 51–48 over Forest Park, locking up the Cardinal District Championship for the Panthers.
While the game ended in dramatic fashion, it didn’t look that way early on. The Panthers, who won their 11th straight game, came out firing, and after junior Caleb Satchell punctuated their pristine performance with a three-point buzzer-beater, the home team took a 33–23 lead into halftime. Sophomore Kyle Honore led the way for Potomac, scoring all of nine of his first-half points via the three-pointer.
As soon as the second half started, Forest Park (14-11), which lost in the district tournament final for the second straight year, used the halftime break to regroup. They chipped away at Potomac’s lead and shifted momentum in the process. Trailing 43–35 at the start of the fourth quarter, the Bruins opened with a 7–0 run that cut Potomac’s lead to 43–42.
From there, the two teams went back and forth, the score staying within a bucket the rest of the way. Potomac hung on for the win, but the grit by Forest Park deserves credit. They outscored Potomac 25–18 in the second half, with Kevin Johnson (12) and Evan Reed (8) making up 80 percent of their scoring.
“Our bench contribution was really big,” Potomac head coach Keith Honore said after the game. “Tyrell [Harris] got in foul trouble and stayed in foul trouble the entire game; that’s 17 points per game we have sitting on the bench. Ed Simms and Rakim LaMarre came in and gave us some really, really good minutes.”
“We were able to sustain down the stretch,” he added. “Hats off to Forest Park for one heck of a fight.”
Manny White led the way for the Panthers, converting nine free throw attempts on the way to a game-high 15 points. Honore was the only other Panther in double-figures, pouring in 14 of his own.
Forest Park got the bulk of their scoring from Johnson (14 points), Reed (10 points), and Kyle Bond, whose nine points included a thunderous two-handed slam in the first half.
Both teams advance to Friday's Class 6 Region B quarterfinals.
Potomac 51, Forest Park 48
Forest Park
Johnson (3 FG, 8–9 FT) 14 pts, Reed (3 FG, 3–3 FT) 10 pts, Bond (3 FG, 3–6 FT) 9 pts, Smith (2 FG, 2–2 FT) 7 pts, Farley (1 FG, 4–5 FT) 6 pts, Yeboah (1 FG, 0–2 FT) 2 pts, Lee (0 FG, 0–0 FT) 0 pts, Clark (0 FG, 0–0 FT) 0 pts. TOTALS: 13 FG, 20–27 FT, 48 pts.
Potomac
White (3 FG, 9–10 FT) 15 pts, Honore (4 FG, 2–4 FT) 14 pts, Sims (1 FG, 3–3 FT) 5 pts, Satchell (2 FG, 0–0FT) 5 pts, LaMarre (2 FG, 0–2 FT) 4 pts, Hall (2 FG, 0–0FT) 4 pts, Rainey (0 FG, 2–2 FT) 2 pts, Harris (1 FG, 0–0 FT) 2 pts, Wright (0 FG, 0–0 FT) 0 pts. TOTALS: 15 FG, 16–21 FT, 51 pts.
HALF: Potomac 33, Forest Park 23
3-PT: Forest Park 2 (Smith, Reed); Potomac 5 (Honore 4, Satchell)
