Keith Honore paid close attention to his team’s reaction after they boarded the team bus following Wednesday’s thrilling 79-73 win over host Landstown in the Class 6 state semifinals.
The Panthers had a right to celebrate. They withstood a late rally by Landstown. They overcame a 43-point performance by junior guard Donald Hand, who went 27 of 27 from the free-throw line. And this did all this wearing masks against an opponent who did not have to do the same.
Instead, the players kept to themselves. They talked for a little about the game, but soon dozed off as the bus entered Interstate 64. Honore took that as a good sign. As big a victory as this was, Potomac still remained on a mission.
And that is to finish the season undefeated by capturing the program’s fourth state championship when Potomac (14-0) visits Centreville (13-2) Saturday at 7 p.m.
“They have one goal in mind,” said Honore.
The Panthers will have their hands full. Centreville was declared the Class 6 co-champion last year with South County after the pandemic cancelled the state final. The Wildcats return a number of key players, including forward Avery Ford, a first-team all-state selection.
But Potomac has been building to this moment. With seven seniors and four starters back, they are in position to join the 1995, 2014 and 2016 teams as state champions.
Two members of this year’s team have a family connection to those previous winners. Senior forward Tyrell Harris is the son of Tinail Harris. Tinail was the 1994-95 Group AAA player of the year after helping lead the Panthers to its first state title and only the second among boys teams from Prince William County
Junior guard Kyle Honore’s older brother Keijon was the starting point guard on the 2014 state champion. Kyle wears his older brother’s jersey number 11. After wearing No. 12 his first three years, Harris asked to wear No. 34 his senior year, the name number Tinail wore.
“[Tyrell and Kyle) have accomplished a lot, but they still have one more to go,” said Keith Honore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.