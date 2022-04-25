Anthony Mills is Potomac High School's new head boys basketball coach.
Mills is a 2005 Potomac graduate who just finished his fourth season as Colonial Forge's head boys basketball coach. Mills played basketball for Potomac as well.
Prior to Colonial Forge, Mills spent one season as King George High School’s boys basketball coach. Before King George, Mills led the Battlefield High School girls basketball team for four seasons before stepping down in May of 2017.
Mills replaces Keith Honore.
Honore announced his decision to step down as Potomac's coach March 16 after 16 seasons.
Honore took over for his mentor Kendall Hayes for the 2006-07 season and continued the Panthers' success as Prince William County's most successful basketball program. In 21 seasons, Hayes went 423-116 with one state title and nine state tournament appearances overall.
Honore led the Panthers to the 5A state championships in 2014 and 2016 and a Class 6 state runner-up finish in 2021. Potomac also won six regional titles, 12 district/conference regular-season titles and 11 district/conference tournament titles under Honore, while reaching states eight times.
Potomac has not recorded a losing record since going 6-15 in the 1984-85 season. Hayes took over the following season.
Potomac has only had five head coaches since the school opened in 1979.
