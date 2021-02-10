The most anticipated local boys basketball matchup of the season has finally arrived.
Unbeaten and second-seeded Potomac (11-0) and top-seeded and host Patriot (12-2) will meet Thursday at 4 p.m. in the Class 6 Region B final.
Both teams advanced to the final following semifinal wins Wednesday. The Panthers defeated John Champe 70-63 and the Pioneers defeated Woodbridge 82-63.
Thursday’s championship has a number of intriguing storylines.
Patriot head coach Sherman Rivers is a former Potomac standout.
This is the first meeting between the two teams since Dec. 13, 2016. Potomac has won all seven previous matchups by an average of 27 points.
They were originally scheduled to play each other this season in both teams’ season opener Dec. 21. But the game was rescheduled to Feb. 3 after Prince William County delayed the start of the basketball season a week.
The Feb. 3 game was then cancelled after Potomac needed to make up district games it missed after a 14-day quarantine in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.
The winner of Thursday’s game advances to next Tuesday’s state semifinals, while the loser is done for the year. Under normal circumstances, the regional winner and runner-up would qualify for states, but there are no state quarterfinals this season due to the pandemic shortening the schedule.
And Potomac has reached states six of the last seven seasons, including the last two. Patriot has only advanced to states once before in the program’s history and that was in the 2018-19 season.
On Wednesday, Potomac outscored John Champe 20-9 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the win. The Knights led 54-50 going into the fourth period.
Tyrell Harris scored 23 points to pace Potomac. His total marked the third straight game he has scored 20 or more points. Harris was 7 of 12 from the field and 9 of 11 from the free-throw line.
Kejahn Rainey and Kyle Honore each added 13 points and Anthony Jackson 12. Potomac shot 55 percent from the field and 75 percent (21 of 28) from the free-throw line. Potomac tallied its final points of the game by going 6 of 6 from the free-throw line.
Patriot’s offense also featured balanced scoring. Ellis Nayeri had a season-high 16 points, Chad Watson 14, Nick Marrero 12 and Trey Nelson 11. Nayeri was 6 of 7 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line.
As a team, Patriot shot 53 percent from the field and 80 percent (24 of 30) from the free-throw line. The Pioneers were also 8 of 19 from the 3-point line. Marrero led the way by converting 4 of his 6 attempts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.