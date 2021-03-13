Quarterback Pete Woolfrey ran for a 1-yard touchdown and then Potomac’s defense held Hylton on the ensuing possession to win Friday’s Cardinal District game 30-23 in overtime at home.
During its four downs in overtime starting at the 10-yard line, Hylton threw three incompletions, including on fourth down, and ran once for two yards.
Potomac tied the game up with 1:38 left in regulation when Woolfrey connected with Devin Queen on a 12-yard touchdown pass. Woolfrey finished the game throwing for 265 yards and two scores on 13 of 22 passing.
Potomac (3-1) sent the game into overtime after Jalen Johnson and Shalin Green blocked Hylton’s 37-yard field-goal attempt with 0.8 seconds remaining.
Potomac scored on its first possession of the game when Rakim Lamarre ran 31 yards down the left sideline following a reverse handoff. The extra-point attempt failed.
Hylton (2-2) came right back and took a 7-6 lead at 4:27 of the first when quarterback Tyler Mitchell rolled to his right and connected with Diego Barrett for a 2-yard touchdown pass.
Potomac took a 16-7 halftime lead on Henry Osei’s 22-yard field goal and Woolfrey’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Suliaman Mansaray.
Hylton regained the lead in the second half by scoring with 4:24 in the game.
