With the game on the line Friday night at Osbourn High School, the Potomac Panthers defense stepped up in a huge way to seal a victory over the host Eagles.
Up 21–13, the Panthers defense halted two separate drives in their own territory during the final four minutes of regulation, extinguishing any hopes of a game-tying drive from Osbourn. Both stops came via interception; junior Keathan McAllister picked off Eagles quarterback Chance Hollingsworth at the 3:45 mark and junior linebacker Jadon Ford-Hendley did the same with one minute remaining to preserve the 21–13 road victory.
In total, Potomac’s defense forced four turnovers.
On offense, the Panthers used a balanced attack to wear down Osbourn’s defense, totaling 214 yards through the air and 152 yards on the ground. Senior tailback James Kabba did the bulk of the damage on just 13 touches. Kabba rushed for 127 yards on a team-high nine carries and added four catches for 65 yards in the passing game, including a 16-yard touchdown reception for the game’s first score.
McAllister, before his game-saving pick, hauled in a beautiful 38-yard throw from sophomore quarterback Pete Woolfrey in the third quarter for Potomac’s second touchdown of the night and Suliamon Mansaray wrapped up their scoring in the fourth quarter with a three-yard touchdown run.
It should be noted that Potomac’s kicker/punter, junior Marco Flores, was injured on a bone-crushing hit early in the third quarter, forcing him out of the game. Without Flores for PATs, the Panthers were forced to go for two on their two second-half touchdowns, converting 1-of-2. Junior Rakim Lamarre, who caught three touchdown passes last week, was responsible for their successful try.
“Last year, most of our games were blowouts, either we blew the opponent out or they blew us out,” Potomac head coach Clarence Martin said, still drenched head to toe from his post-win Gatorade bath. “Now, we’re learning how to win close games.”
“That’s a good Osbourn team,” Martin added, “but these kids rose to the occasion and played hard.”
Senior wide receiver Luke Spall had the most notable performance in a loss for Osbourn, scoring both Eagles’ touchdowns on throws from Hollingsworth.
Osbourn fell to 0–2 with the loss, while Potomac bounced back from a 32–30 loss to North Stafford in Week 1 to even their record. This coming week, the Eagles will head across town to play rival Colgan on Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. Potomac will host their first game of the season on Sept. 13 against Mountain View at 7 p.m.
Panthers 21, Eagles 13
P: 0 7 8 6–21
O: 0 0 7 6–13
Scoring Summary
1Q:
None
2Q:
P: Kabba 16 pass from Woolfrey (PAT good)
3Q:
O: Spall 5 pass from Hollingsworth (PAT good)
P: Mccallister 38 pass from Woolfrey (2-PT good)
4Q:
O: Spall 50 pass from Hollingsworth (2-PT failed)
P: Mansaray 3 run (2-PT failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
PASSING — Potomac: Woolfrey 14–34–1–214. Osbourn: N/A
RUSHING — Potomac: Kabba 9–127, Mansaray 5–23, Mcallister 1–6, Miller 1–0, Woolfrey 2-(minus 4). Osbourn: N/A
RECEIVING — Potomac: Kabba 4–65, Mcallister 3–62, Lamarre 5–48, Saunders 3–35, Mansaray 1–12. Osbourn: N/A
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.