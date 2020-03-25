William Wilson South County Sr.
Tyrell Harris Potomac Senior Jr.
Donald Hand Landstown Soph.
Joseph Dagbe South Lakes Sr.
Andre Speight South County Jr.
Mekhai Washington Centreville Sr.
Efrem Johnson Western Branch Soph.
Avery Ford Centreville Jr.
Player of the Year: William Wilson South County Sr.
Coach of the Year: Mike Robinson South County
SECOND TEAM
Dorian Staples Massaponax Soph.
Kylon Lewis Thomas Dale Jr.
Daniel Peterson Hayfield Secondary Sr.
Daniel Mbangue Fairfax Sr.
Kyle Honore Potomac Soph.
Zack Blue Patriot Sr.
Anthony Reyes Washington-Liberty Sr.
Kenyon Giles Oscar Smith Soph.
