Senior running back Joseph Henry rushed for the game-winning touchdown with 1:10 left in the game as Potomac rallied to beat host Hylton 21-15 Friday.
Potomac’s Elijah Williams, who contributed both on offense and defense with a third quarter interception, praised his team’s resilience.
“We stayed strong mentally and didn’t allow our courage to be cracked despite the many penalties thrown our way by the officials,” Williams said.
Head Coach JuJuan Johnson echoed Williams’ statement, and applauded the team’s efforts and the way that the players continuously pushed through.
“They showed that they can compete and bear with the heavy load no matter what adversity they may face,” Johnson said.
In particular, he said that he was greatly impressed with the play by Williams along with the efforts of Sebastian Medina and James Bangura.
With four minutes left to go, senior running back Jaden Burgess gave Hylton the lead with a short run into the end zone, allowing the Bulldogs to go up 15-14 following a two-point conversion.
Hylton led first when Tyler Rekdal hit Dylan Wright for a touchdown. Henry scored at the end of the first as Potomac trailed 7-6.
Halfway through the third, Potomac’s Pete Woolfrey connected with Sam Allotey for a touchdown pass, followed by another run for Henry for the two-point conversion to take the 14-7 lead.
