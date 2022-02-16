When Potomac 113-pound senior wrestler Samantha Boadu first went to Potomac Middle School, she went out for the wrestling team because one of her female friends was also interested in it.
To hear her tell it, she wasn’t very good when she first began, but steadily grew better as she attended summer programs and continued to build up mat time.
“Since I knew the boys would likely be stronger than me, I focused on building my skill and technique up,” Boadu recalled. “I was the only girl on the team, but my teammates were never mean to me and the coaches were very supportive.”
Her middle school coach, Sage Cox, worked closely with several of the Potomac high coaching staff, so when the time came for Boadu to join the Panthers at the high school level, the Potomac varsity coaches were already familiar with Boadu.
Potomac coach Nick Perelli said females in wrestling were nothing new for the coaches and they encouraged Boadu to “work to her strengths” when it came to technique and conditioning, which would allow her to compensate for the fact the boys were generally stronger.
Since her freshman year, Boadu’s technique, confidence, and conditioning have each improved to such a level that this year Boadu has experienced great success.
Boadu won the Cardinal District title at 113 pounds before winning the Class 6 Region B title this past Saturday to improve her season record to 31-11 this season. Her regional victory also assured her a berth in this weekend’s Class 6 state championships at the Virginia Beach Sport Complex.
“Her approach and confidence have definitely changed from her freshman year to now,” Perelli said. “She is definitely stronger when she wrestles from the neutral position, so we try to help her maximize her strengths.”
Boadu, who won the Virginia girls’ state wrestling title recently, said the reaction to her wrestling was not always positive. While her teammates have always been used to her being around, there were a few times opponents were not as receptive.
“A few of the guys who wrestled me lost their temper [when I beat them] and threw equipment,” Boadu said. “But I said to myself, ‘I guess that’s the kind of person you are.’ I didn’t let it get to me.”
However, based upon her runner-up status at the girls’ state finals in 2020, this season Boadu’s prowess has earned the respect of teammates, opponents, and coaches alike, despite the fact her parents did not allow her to wrestle last season due to concerns about the global pandemic, according to Perelli.
“The respect of her teammates toward Samantha has grown a lot this year,” Perelli said. “As coaches it’s exciting to watch her compete, to watch her excel. The crowd gets into it every time she wrestles.”
Boadu said she was able to stay in condition last season due to workouts coaches gave her over Zoom. She also felt in great shape coming into this season because she participated in open mat sessions with Dumfries wrestling and with the high school coaches this past summer.
“Wrestling doesn’t come easy and I have learned that you always have to prove yourself,” Boadu said. “You’re never going to be good enough not to do the work.”
Considering Boadu’s recent success, the question was asked if Boadu wanted to wrestle at the next level.
Boadu said she thought about it and was leaning toward it, until she had an opportunity to go on a test mission with a trained pilot and decided she wanted to pursue aviation in college. She is considering Delaware State and Liberty University, which both have aviation programs, after having been selected to the national Naval Air Force scholarship program where she will complete flight training and obtain a pilot license.
“I was offered the opportunity to go on the mission with a trained pilot and took it,” Boadu said. “Once I did it, I decided this was something I wanted to try, and none of the colleges with female wrestling programs had aviation, so it looks like this will be it for wrestling [on a competition basis].”
Boadu said she is focusing on preparing for states and hasn’t really thought about the emotions of wrestling the final matches of her high school tenure.
“It hasn’t really hit me yet,” Boadu said. “I’m sure as I compete at states, the realization may set in, but I don’t want to push anything. I don’t want to think about any unnecessary things before competing. I want to tell myself to go in as I always do and leave it all out on the mat.”
Boadu said she is aware of the following she has received and hopes to be able to give back to the Panther family when she is in college, even if she doesn’t compete further.
“When I go back to my elementary school [Mary Williams Elementary] and middle school, even to this day there are a lot of teachers who remember me and are aware of what I have done as a wrestler,” Boadu said. “I look forward to giving back to the Potomac program, to returning to the school and helping out the program when I am in college.”
The discipline and mental toughness Boadu has gained through wrestling have served her well this season and they may also be the ingredients she needs to record a strong showing at states, despite not having been there before [against males].
“I don’t know specifically what I will focus on in training [before competing at states],” Boadu said. “I will leave that up to the coaches. I don’t want to push anything. I don’t want to think about it beforehand. I want to go out and do what I always do and see where it gets me.”
